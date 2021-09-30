Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what A-listers have been up to.

Janel Parrish attended the Shiseido Blue Project’s West Coast beach cleanup at the U.S Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, in partnership with World Surf League PURE We Are One Ocean grantee WILDCOAST.

Doja Cat rocked a glam hairdo on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards created by celebrity hairstylist Jay Stay Ready, who used a variety of Joico hair coloring and styling products.

Jennifer Hudson's makeup artist Ernesto Casillas teamed up with QMS Medicosmetics to prep her skin for the 2021 Met Gala using QMS collagen products.

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the DUNDAS x REVOLVE fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Ariana Grande wore a full pink look on NBC’s The Voice paired with Gladys Tamez Millinery's handmade straw cowboy hat, the Kenny Hat.

Selena Gomez enjoyed a The Serendipity 3 Chips & Dips, French Fries, Onion Rings, The Outrageous Banana Split, The Insanity Sundae, and The Selena Sundae at Serendipity3 in NYC.

William H. Macy attended the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.

Maggie Gyllenhaal sported a black French manicure at The Lost Daughter premiere at the Venice Film Festival done by nail artist Sonya Belakhlef, who used ORLY's Liquid Vinyl for the look.

G-Eazy graced the cover of the September issue of Playboy Magazine Australia alongside 21 year-old singer-songwriter Zoe Fioravanti.

Natti Natasha released her highly anticipated album, Nattividad, after performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Teyana Taylor performed at an event by Saadiq by MADE at the Highlight Room in Los Angeles attended by Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, Quavo, Trey Songz, Ben Simmons and more.

Nathalie Kelley joined HUM and Surfrider for a beach cleanup in Santa Monica, California.

Jordyn Jones wore a While We're Awake multi-string hoodie in orange while posing on Instagram.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen hosted a talk at the 92Y in New York City to discuss Cooper's new book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.

Camila Cabello rocked a gold-and-black manicure at the Cinderella premiere in Los Angeles done by nail artist Emi Kud, who used Red Carpet Manicure products for the look.



Kyra Breslin launched an original five-episode podcast series, Finding Lauren, which explores the ongoing investigation of missing Indiana University student Lauren Spierer.

Zoey Deutch rocked a Cher-inspired hairdo done by Pureolgoy Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell for the 2021 Met Gala.

Sofia Richie teamed up with Australian denim brand Rolla's Jeans for the Sofia Richie x Rolla’s Jeans: Season Two collaboration filled with retro-inspired silhouettes.

Hailey Bieber posed in a red satin swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis for an Instagram post while vacationing in Jamaica.

Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong did Kourtney Kardashian’s micro French manicure for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards using Morgan Taylor Lacquers In The Nude and Black Shadow colors.

Audrina Patridge shared her wellness secrets and top organic beauty and cleaning products, food, supplements and more from health and wellness marketplace Vitacost.com.

Harris Read showed off her orange hair at the 2021 Met Gala done by celebrity hairstylist Lovette Candice, who used Pureology products to create the look.

Reality star and business mogul Cole Moscatel stepped out in style on the cover of L'Officiel Arabia.

Normani rocked a silver manicure created by celebrity nail technician Kimmie Kyees using Valentino Beauty Pure's chrome powder at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jeffree Star released his highly anticipated Jeffree Star Cosmetics fall collection, Pricked.

ORLY hosted a Lisa Frank x ORLY pop up at the ORLY Color Labs in Los Angeles to celebrate their collaboration.

Disco artist Divina grabbed a sweet treat while wearing a SKIMS set ahead of the release of her first NFT.

Fashion designer Dencia released her sunglasses collection, inspired by her health journey.

MAKE Beauty founder Carrie Barber hosted a screening of Gattaca at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate the brand's latest launch.

dpHUE Co-Founders Justin Anderson and Donna Pohlad hosted a webinar to celebrate the brand's newest addition to their Apple Cider Vinegar Line, the Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse Light.

Jo Malone London hosted an immersive experience with Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles to celebrate their English Pear and Freesia fragrance.

Larisa Love Salon in Studio City, California, hosted a JOICO Salon Moment to celebrate the launch of the Lumi10, the brand's professional permanent hair color formulated with their Quick Coverage System to deliver 100% gray coverage in 10 minutes, while achieving up to 2X the shine.

