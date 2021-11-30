Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what the A-listers have been up to.

Chrishell Stause held a launch party for her book, Under Construction, in Los Angeles, which was catered by Italian Market and Deli, HauteMess.

Amber Rose attended the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles.

Devon Windsor hosted a P.volve workout in West Hollywood to celebrate the launch of her new sports collection.

Clare Crawley attended the Alo Winter 2021 House in Los Angeles, where guests enjoyed yoga classes, a sound bath, ear piercings by Mejuri, facials, ice skating and more.

Steve and Lori Harvey announced their investment with MOON Ultra-Light, where they will help develop more products that connect people and communities.

Harry Jowsey celebrated Dillon Passage's birthday in the premiere episode of Tiger King 2 on Netflix.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo hosted a launch party for Calirosa at Ysabel in Los Angeles.

Demi Lovato joined forces with Bellesa Boutique to launch the Demi Wand to advocate for sexual wellness and pleasure for people of all genders.

Kate Bock teamed up with Bond-Eye swim to launch a capsule collection filled with five styles and two colors designed to fit a size 0-12. The model also launched a new Grapefruit Bergamot flavor with Pompette in time for the holiday season.

Jeffree Star announced a new line of pet products, inspired by his beloved Pomeranians.

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards co-hosted Amazon’s Holiday Hosting Soiree in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate Amazon’s holiday gift guide.

Nick Cannon emceed an evening at Temple Nightclub in San Francisco.

Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey and James Naughton attended the 25th anniversary celebration of Broadway's Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in NYC.

Eva Gutowski launched a new Coastal Citizen skincare product, The Sun Glass Balm, a multifunctional light-reflecting versatile balm that locks in moisture for a natural, luminous glow.

Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, hosted a virtual Hilarity for Charity Head-to-Head Game Night, presented by Biogen, to raise funds and bring awareness to Alzheimer’s.

Celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras used BlondeLife and LumiShine products to create Lady Gaga's look for the House of Gucci premiere in London.



Paris Hilton wore a custom Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet outfit featuring a neon pink tulle skirt with crystal details, embellished mesh sleeves, and bodice overlay to night two of her wedding at the Santa Monica Pier.

Maluma released his second collaboration with Australian eyewear brand Quay, marking the brand’s first venture into prescription sunglasses.

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach and High Low Hostess Amanda Orso attended the Lifestyle Magazine party at the Kimpton Goodland hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to celebrate Captain Lee’s October cover issue, which Orso provided the decor for.

VIPER co-founders Celeste Durve and Kelsi Kitchener celebrated their partnership with SoFi Stadium with a special VIPER Experience for the BTS concert, where guests were picked up in black cars and escorted to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a night at the Bootsy Bellows lounge filled with drinks, food, first-class seats, private concierges, personalized swag bags, and more.

Everlasting Comfort partnered with Hannah Stocking for her Harper's Bazaar Vietnam November cover, where they provided relaxation throughout the shoot.

Vlog Squad member Todd Smith talked about his career journey in a new episode of hoo.be's Creator Stories. hoo.be is the first-ever invite-only social media platform that allows users with highly engaged audiences to bring their content, shops, profiles, charitable causes, and more together in one hub.

Cole Moscatel was featured in GQ South Africa, where he shared his wellness tips and opened up about Snob World, the global concierge service he runs with his wife, Kelsea Moscatel.

Maria Menounos showed off her Aus Luxe Co. slippers on Instagram.

Pro-skier Jeanee "MoCrazy" Crane-Mauzy celebrated the launch of her new skis made for snow enthusiasts at all levels.

AKT West LA hosted a workout class to celebrate the opening of their new studio in Santa Monica, where guests wore Carbon38 outfits.

J Balvin is set to serve as the emcee for BEYOND THE STREETS 2021, a two-day virtual art fair dedicated to graffiti and street art set on Dec. 1 through 2 on the NTWRK app.

Mami Wata co-founders Selema Masekela and Nick Dutton hosted a spring/summer collection preview event at the Venice V Hotel in Venice, California.

NORI debuted a new color to the Nori Press collection for the holiday season and launched their first retail presence at Showfields in New York City with daily live demos.

Onda, a line of high-quality canned tequila seltzers co-founded by Shay Mitchell, launched The Onda Hotline, 1-8722-ONDA4U, a text line that will provide instant compensation for an Onda Variety Pack to help with tailgating this football season.

Carl Padilla launched Celeb Gap, a unique platform that bridges the gap between you and your favorite celebrities, where people can send a gift to experience a unique moment with actors, musicians, reality stars and authors.

