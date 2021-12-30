Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what the A-listers have been up to.

Pharrell Williams attended a dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate Five Echoes by Es Devlin at Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District in Miami, Florida.

Carrie Underwood made her Las Vegas debut at the premiere of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas at their new 5,000-capacity, world-class theater.

Olivia Jade attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. The Boston Celtics game in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the PrettyLittleThing x Lakers partnership.

Lori Harvey attended the Dundas x REVOLVE Holiday dinner hosted by Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate the brand's holiday collection.

Lady Gaga's hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, partnered with Joico to host a special screening of House of Gucci at The London in West Hollywood.

Aritzia distributed 4,000 warm winter coats, valued at over $1 million, to people across North America who are facing socioeconomic hardship this holiday season. The brand also donated $10 from every purchase made on Giving Tuesday (up to a maximum of $250,000) to Aritzia Community™ partner organizations such as Born This Way Foundation, Stonewall Community Foundation, Cause We Care Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, Urban Native Youth Association and YWCA Canada.

Amanda Seyfried was announced as the face of Lancome's Renergie H.C.F. Triple Serum featuring Hyaluronic Acid, and C+ Niacinamide, Ferulic Acid.

Sydney Sweeney attended the Jonathan Simkhai x Saks Fifth Avenue Cocktail and Dinner Party to celebrate the launch of Jonathan Simkhai Footwear in Hollywood, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Stewart Shining hosted the Alessandra by Stewart Shining book launch at The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION.

Bing Crosby's former estate hit the market for $4.5 million in Rancho Mirage, California, listed by David Emerson and Alexandra Trejo of Compass. The iconic home was a popular getaway spot for John F. Kennedy, with the casita being named the JFK Wing.

Chanel celebrated the 100th anniversary of Chanel N°5 with an intimate cocktail party and The Right Number Light Show at Faena Beach in Miami Beach.

Drew Barrymore celebrated the holidays while enjoying Quorn's Meatless Roast recipe in New York City.

Cardi B was announced as Playboy's first-ever Creative Director In Residence, where she will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more. Cardi B will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.

Teyana Taylor celebrated MAXIM’s Art Basel Party produced by MADE special in Miami, Florida.

Celebrity photographer Carlos Lopez celebrated the Lifetime Achievement Nominees for the 9th Annual Makeup Artist and Hair Stylists Guild Awards and Local 706, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, at Capture Studios in Studio City, California.

PacSun's guest artistic director, A$AP Rocky, surprised holiday shoppers with his latest Hype Collab in NYC.

Harry Jowsey attended The Castellani Show premiere party in Hollywood, California.

Bala co-founders Natalie Holloway and Maximilian Kislevitz hosted with a yoga and recovery class by Marie Grujicic, followed by a delicious breakfast in Malibu, California, to celebrate the launch of the brand's new launch, The Floor Series, including a play mat, balance blocks and an hourglass roller in blush, sand and charcoal.

Luxury boho brand Johnny Was restocked puffer coats, resort pieces, slippers, swim, and more on the Neiman Marcus website.

Jon Gosselin joined celebrity plastic surgeons Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. John Layke at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group in Beverly Hills, California, to learn about their cutting-edge techniques.

Fai Khadra celebrated Ralph’s Club Eau De Parfum by Ralph Lauren at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed a live musical performance by Prince Charlez.

Dior Beauty hosted a breakfast in celebration of J’adore for the holiday season at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.



HOKA hosted a Holidays at HOKA private event at the brand’s West Hollywood, California, location, where guests enjoyed hot cocoa and shoe customization by artist and illustrator Ashley Lukashevsky.

Molly Sims relaxed in her Dearfoams Mama Bear Slippers by a tree at home.

Ashley Benson and James Amara attended Jack Huston and Holly Wiersma's PINK XMAS party in Los Angeles, California, where guests sipped on non-alcoholic pink cocktails from Free Spirits and enjoyed pink snow, pink Christmas trees, cotton candy and more.

White Fox hosted a holiday giveaway, where one lucky winner won a Range Rover Evoque and a $1,000 White Fox gift card on Christmas Day.

e.l.f. Cosmetics hosted a beauty event at MiniLuxe Beverly Hills, where guests enjoyed manicures, makeup application, blowouts and styling, and holiday-themed cocktails and light bites.

Sam Dameshek and Alex Ordonez released the highly anticipated winter capsule collection, America the Beautiful, for their brand, WISH ME LUCK.

Ellis Brooklyn Founder Bee Shapiro launched the Ellis Brooklyn Après Eau de Parfum just in time for the winter season.

FastAF, a premium essentials app, offers cult favorite brands and curated gifts in two hours or less in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, just in time for the holiday season.

Kate Bock wore a sweater from Falconeri while attending the brand's holiday dinner at Gemma at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

Playboy hosted a press preview to celebrate the brand's first luxury lifestyle label, BIGBUNNY, and new private jet at Clay Lacy Aviation in Van Nuys, California.

Ambari, loved by Kourtney Kardashian, hosted a special holiday sale with the brand's PM Restorative System and Resurface and Radiance Treatments trios on sale for 50% off.

Jennifer Lopez wore the Heart and Soul Sweater and Grateful Sweatpants in Butter by White Fox while out and about in West Hollywood, California.

Happy Dance launched their Stress Away Peppermint Blossom CBD Bath Bomb along with their A New Way of Life Reentry Project’s Elf Program where 1% of all Happy Dance profits will go to the organization.

oHHo hosted a holiday pop-up event at Parachute Venice and Striiike Beverly Hills.

Reality stars Kelsea and Cole Moscatel announced they are expecting their second child together.

For more celebrity sightings, check out the gallery below.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

