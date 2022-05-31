Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what the A-listers have been up to.

Owen Wilson wore a LAFC chain to attend the LAFC game at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Olivia Culpo and sisters Sophia and Aurora join Alfa Romeo to celebrate Olivia’s 30th birthday at the Miami Grand Prix in Miami, Florida.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson enjoyed a date night at TGI Friday’s in Los Angeles, California, where they snacked on Friday’s Chips & Salsa and Traditional Wings, and the newest signature cocktail, The Royal LIT, crafted with 5 spirits, including DeLéon Tequila and Cîroc Vodka.

Levi’s hosted a 501 Day Celebration, to mark the birth of the blue jean, where guests enjoyed a live performance by Lil Dicky, DJ sets by Travis Bennett and Amrit, and music, drinks and snacks at Levi’s Haus Los Angeles in West Hollywood, California.

Lala Kent took to Instagram to share that as part of her new mom makeover, she has chosen to get Sientra Implants in her breasts.

Lala Kent/Instagram

John Otto, Ava Otto and publicist Zack Teperman posed on-stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of Limp Bizkit's sold out concert during their Still Sucks Tour.

Miles Teller wore a pair of Persol sunglasses while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festival.

Elizabeth Banks, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Krysten Ritter posted Daily Harvest's new Crumbles collection, made by chefs with plant-based ingredients, on Instagram. The brand is also hosted a Chop Shop pop-up in Venice, California, to celebrate the new launch.

Hannah Gosselin celebrated her 18th Birthday at Sugar Factory Miami where she gave guests gift bags curated by High Low Hostess Amanda Orso that were filled with Gosselin Girl products.

Ben Platt moderated a panel with the Queens of Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars at 92NY in New York City.

Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photography

Three-time world champion boxer Gervonte Davis partnered with real estate mogul Patrick Carroll and wore a waistband with the name 'Carroll' on it at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to honor Davis' brother Josh Carroll, who lost his life to gun violence.

Tommy Dorfman attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing custom Fall Winter 2022 Christopher Kane Look 34 in Phthalo Green Rubber.

Billie Lourd wore the Autumn Adeigbo Catira Dress while attending her Summer Kickoff Party with Mujen in Los Angeles, California.



Sylvester Stallone dined at Fresco by Scotto with his daughters Sistine and Sophia and enjoyed a huge golden cannoli for dessert while the Rocky theme song played.

Gabrielle Union rocked a Montce bikini while on vacation.

Kathy Hilton received a Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California and delivered a commencement speech to the graduating class of 2022.

Academy of Art University

Bethenny Frankel enjoyed a CrazyShake milkshake at Black Tap in New York City during a press day to promote her new book, Business Is Personal.

Winnie Harlow wore a White Fox Swim bikini to the PATRÓN Yacht Party in celebration of the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Justin Hartley enjoyed dinner at La Grande Boucherie in New York City.

Sigourney Weaver had her skin prepped by celebrity makeup artist Brigitte Reiss Anderson with QMS Medicosmetics for the 2022 Met Gala.

Crystal Kung Minkoff attended a lunch event hosted by Jason Wu to celebrate the launch of Jason Wu Beauty's Tinted Moisturizer Meets CC Cream at Petit Ermitage Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Jenna Dewan celebrated The Jenna Dewan x DSW Spring Collection, made up of 21 strappy heels, sandals, and sneakers from various brands and designers all under $150, at A.O.C West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

Giuliana Rancic made a special appearance with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop at the Sweets and Snacks Show in Chicago, Illinois.

Chloë Grace Moretz had her hair styled by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell with Pureology products for the 2022 Met Gala.

Emily Ratajkowski ran errands in New York City while wearing ALO bootcut leggings with a baseball cap and polo pullover.

Celebrity colorist and dpHUE co-founder Justin Anderson hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the brand's ACV Daily Scalp Serum.

Camille Kostek celebrated the launch of her swimwear line with Swimsuits For All at the brand's pop-up in Santa Monica, California, where guests enjoyed food, drinks, a live DJ and more. The collaboration features new silhouettes, cover ups, accessories, and more available in sizes S-XXL, with prices ranging from $30 to $128.

The Salty Shutters

Kate Bock celebrated 10 years with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City at the Hard Rock Café Hotel.

Selena Gomez announced her new cookware collaboration with Our Place on Instagram while coordinating her cobalt blue pans with a slip dress from L'AGENCE.

Frances Fisher attended The Young Turks (TYT) 20th Anniversary celebration at YouTube Space L.A.

Pregnant Shanina Shaik shared her prenatal workout with The Pilates Class celebrity instructor Jacqui Kingswell on her Instagram Story.

Tyler the Creator ordered from Heavy Handed LA at The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON LA, presented by Chase Sapphire, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Celebrity Chef Akira Back posed with D'Andra Simmons at the opening of his 20th restaurant, Akira Back, in Dallas, Texas.

Pixie Productions

Daisy Edgar-Jones had her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo with Shiseido products for the 2022 Met Gala.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rocked ALO leggings and a YSL handbag while out and about in London.

Kind Science co-founder and beauty guru Victoria Jackson hosted an exclusive sit-down brunch to discuss the evolution of the beauty industry and what role Kind Science plays in it at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California.

Addison Rae wore the Edikted Katya Low-Rise Cargo Skirt in Beige on her Instagram Story. The celebrity-loved brand released a new summer collection made up of baby pink pastels, Grecian inspired dresses, matching sets, runway inspired looks and more.

Marlo Hampton styled Zonique in a House of CB corset and pants for her performance at the Black Music Honors in Atlanta, Georgia.

@marlohampton/Instagram

Candice Kumai and Shiseido Skincare hosted a dinner at The Terrace Rooftop at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California to celebrate the launch of The Shiseido J-Beauty Show, a new YouTube series, Shiseido’s 150th Anniversary.

Nick Fouquet and Birdwell teamed up to bring their first collaboration look of the summer including a bucket hat and men’s short, available in stores and online at Nick Fouquet, Birdwell, and The Webster.

cocokind founder Priscilla Tsai hosted a brunch in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the launch of their silk SPF product, where event designer Adelita curated the table scape with Mixed Girl Flowers and guests enjoyed food by Bites and Bashes Catering and dessert by Lexie Park of eat nunchi.

Gabby Bernstein showed off her LEKFIT Trucker hat in a selfie on Instagram.

@lekfit/Instagram

IMDb launched a free IMDb What to Watch app for Fire TV, which offers a series of fun, interactive mini-games to help families, friends, or those playing individually discover and decide what to watch.

Pacsun hosted a summer soirée at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California to celebrate their new swim collection.

Zion Moreno attended an intimate dinner hosted by Intimissimi at Casa Cipriani in New York City to celebrate the brand’s NEW Silk Collection.

HOKA and Free People hosted a private HIIT class with Lexi Fischer at FP Movement in Studio City, California, to celebrate the launch of the Clifton 8 + Ora Slide.

Amanda Pavillard sold out of her debut makeup collection, RADIATE, made up of a shimmery highlighter, blush pigment stick, and glistening lip gloss.

France Duque and Jessie Rambis/@france.and.jesse

Morgan Taylor hosted a Clueless themed party in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the launch of Gelish and Morgan Taylor where guests enjoyed 90's inspired manicures.

VICI hosted a Sip and Shop event in Los Angeles, California, where guests refreshed their summer wardrobes, created custom beaded bracelets and enjoy light bites, bubbly and refreshments.

Dockers x Malbon hosted a golf tournament to celebrate the launch of Dockers x Malbon Golf at Roosevelt Golf Course in Los Angeles, California.

Off Hours founder Jake Ireland hosted a virtual mixology tutorial and interactive bourbon 101 in celebration of World Whiskey Day.

Madison Martina, founder and designer of swimwear brand Kamari, posed in her new summer collection, filled with a variety of bright, fun styles made for all body types.

France Duque and Jessie Rambis/@france.and.jesse

Sunset Collective's Stafford Schlitt, Shyon Keoppel, Costas Charalambous and Gunner Safron, hosted a rooftop experience at MELROSEPLACE in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate the opening of their new restaurant where guests enjoyed light bites by Chef David Lespron and cocktails from their beverage program.

OAK + FORT hosted a Spring and Summer collection preview of the brand's contemporary and accessible luxury fashion pieces at Westfield Century City, in Los Angeles, California.

The Who What Wear Collection, worn by Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, Kristen Bell, Lauren Conrad and more, dropped its newest collection, which includes The Drew Dress.

Ex-MLB player and mental health advocate Drew Robinson partnered with NeuroStar, non-drug treatment for depression, to help drive awareness of options for people who suffer from drug resistant depression in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Dave Bassett

caliray co-founders Wende Zomnir and Jenna Dover celebrated the brand's just add rays glow boosting drops launch at Den Mother in Venice, California.

iHeartMedia and P&G announced the return of Can’t Cancel Pride 2022 – Proud AND Together, a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+, featuring performances and appearances from Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Dove Cameron and more, streaming on June 14 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, and Revry.

Olive & June launched a new Summer Collection of 6 long lasting press-ons, 7 new polish hues, and a Mani System Trunk with a red Poppy tool, pouch and friendship bracelet.

Courtesy of Lauren Elizabeth Harris

Lauren Elizabeth Harris' series It's A Girl Thing, based on millennium dating culture, accumulated 15 awards during the International film festival season.

For more celebrity sightings, check out the gallery below.

