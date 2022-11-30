Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Jennifer Lopez wore lingerie by Intimissimi while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Miles Teller, Heidi Klum, and more came out to see Elton John play his final North American show with cameos from Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Addison Rae wore a cropped shrug and a workout onesie by Alo while out and about in Los Angeles, California. The TikTok star also rocked the Alo Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer Jacket.

Megan Fox was spotted wearing the Fantasy World Bustier Crop by White Fox while out in Malibu, California.

Sophie Turner wore the Cult Gaia Juniper Top and Iza Skirt while on vacation in Europe.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a full head-to-top look from Elsa Hosk's brand, Helsa, which is available to shop on Revolve and FWRD, while posing for a photo on her Instagram Story.

Julia Fox wore the Edikted Jaycee Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans paired with the Jean Belt Mini Skirt, which was turned into a top, to the CFDA after party in New York City. The actress also wore the Edikted Oversized Boyfriend Cargo Pants with an oversized jacket with a knit sweater and ballet flats for dinner at Carbone in New York City.

Miguel enjoyed a set by DJ mOma at Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge before surprising the crowd at The Ned Nomad in New York City, where Dave Chappelle and Busta Rhymes also put on show-stopping performances.

Emily Ratajkowski wore The Ultra Puff in black by Thirty Years while out and about in New York City.

Lisa Hochstein attended the grand opening of Avra Miami at the Estates of Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, where guests enjoyed live performances by fire dancers, a violinist, and harpists along with a surprise DJ set by Chantel Jeffries.

Michele Simms attended the red carpet premiere of her film, A Christmas Karen in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the film's VOD premiere on November 18th.

Kendall Jenner wore a jacket and two tone pants from Acne Studios and from her FWRD Edit while out and about in New York City.

Jeff Timmons put on a show-stopping performance with the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra at the Fox Theater in Visalia, California, ahead of the A Boy Band Christmas Holiday Tour with All-4-One, O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera, starting on Dec. 2 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Katie Holmes wore an Alo trench coat with a Falconeri turtleneck sweater while taking a stroll in New York City.

Camila Morrone attended the Barneys New York Beauty launch, where the brand revealed their exclusive GLOCELA formulation, as guests enjoyed live music, cocktails, special performances, and more, at the James Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Kardashian visited Superblue Miami's show Every Wall is a Door where she checked out teamLab's digital experience, a light Granzelf by James Turrell and a mirror maze by Es Devlin, and the Pulse Topology exhibition by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, with David and Isabela Grutman, Olivia Pierson, and Natalie Halcro in Miami, Florida.

Madison Martina stunned on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam in a look styled by Olivia Sendra, which included a Jonathan Marc Stein blazer dress and mesh Boys Live gloves.

The Weeknd wore a custom Roots varsity jacket on TikTok while babysitting his cat.

Kevin Kreider celebrated the Sans launch at KAVIAR DTLA in Los Angeles, California.

Sarah Trott hosted a bar crawl in San Diego, California, ahead of Thanksgiving to support ALS awareness for National Family Caregiver Month.

Celebrity hair stylist Ashley Streicher offered scalp and hair consultations, blow outs and style touch-ups, scalp massages, and more at STRIIIKE in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate Vegamour's new launches with Founder Daniel Hodgdon.

Zeta Morrison joined Harry Jowsey on his Spotify Live show to discuss all things relationships, reality television, and keeping romance alive.

Miss Earth USA Brielle Simmons arrived in the Philippines to compete for the title of Miss Earth.

On Giving Tuesday, Aritzia donated $10 from every purchase made online and in store to Aritzia Community™ partner organizations who share the brand's vision of a more equitable future, where they are hoping to reach their donation of $250,000 CAD.

High Low Hostess Amanda Orso presented gift bags, which contained silk robes and swag for all of Tiffany Trump's bridesmaids, during Trump's wedding weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ashlee Frazier posted a selfie wearing a Velvet Hair Clip from Anea Hill, her chic accessory line.

Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle attended an intimate Friendsgiving dinner hosted by Pistola Denim at Openaire in Los Angeles, California, where donations were made in attendees' names to The People Concern.

Gary Grey, founder of the TikTok house XO Team, released his first song in English, "Beautiful Mistake."

TikTok star Becca Moore dazzled in a Mac Duggal gown while attending the world premiere of Knives Out: Glass Onion in Los Angeles, California.

Danielle Guizio and Albert Ayal wore exclusive custom designs curated by Guizio to the CFDA awards in New York, New York.

Aimee Song launched a new denim capsule collection from her brand, Song of Style, with prices ranging from $165.00 - $225.00 and sizes from 23-32 and XXS-XXL, exclusively sold at Revolve.com.

LJ Loujain Adada attended the ROMANI dinner during F1 Weekend at The Abu Dhabi EDITION in United Arab Emirates.

Tech entrepreneur Brian Femminella and TikTok star Jack Jerry attended the FF Music Festival at the Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Denver.

Revry's original international drag competition series, Drag Latina, crowned Vicky Chavarria as the winner on the finale.

Jules Liesl released her holiday single, "Santa Clause, My Christmas Wish Is You," before her Los Angeles, California, show with Breaking Sound.

Kate McLeod launched new Body Stones, a solid moisturizer with natural ingredients and self-care practice for the fall. The brand also launched The Pebble, a solid bath and shower oil, to provide a deep conditioning body treatment for smoother skin.

Hampton Water Rosé launched their Loved Everywhere Valentine’s Day social campaign, where consumers are being asked to post a selfie of themselves and those they love most with the hashtag #HWLovedEverywherePromo and @hamptonwater tag for the chance for their photo to be featured in the brand's Valentine’s Day campaign online or in-store.

Shake Shack teamed up with chef Enrique Olvera to create a 3-course dining experience for one night only inspired by Olvera’s Mexican roots and vast gastronomic experience featuring the Ant Burger, topped with Chicatana Ant mayo, a Corn Husk Merinque Shake, Sweet Potato Fries with Guacachile Salsa and a Potato & Broccoli Cream Tamal, in Los Angeles, California and New York City.

Homecourt launched their limited edition Balsam Fireplace Candle and The Candle Discovery Set for the holidays.

Luxury fashion retailer elysewalker announced the release of the elysewalker label 2022 Fall Collection, featuring a cashmere sweater, a silk skirt, a classic crew neck t-shirt, and a silk shirt, available exclusively on elysewalker.com and seven retail locations across California and the soon-to-open store in New York, New York.

BYCHARI celebrated their first Home Collection Launch at their Pop Up located at Platform LA in Culver City, California, where attendees enjoyed fun activations, including custom ornament engravings, while sipping on seasonal cocktails.

Olive & June launched their Winter 2022 Collection filled with 7 new polish shades and 5 new press-ons made up of creamy neutrals, rich gem tones, and stunning shimmers.

Softwear celebrated their FW22 launch with a day of wellness at Craft Boxing in Calabasas, California, with workouts hosted by George Foreman III, sauna and cold plunges by Power Coaching, IV and vitamin shots by Regenics, foam rolling with Mobot, and lunch and drinks provided by Thistle and Nosotros.

Shel Pink celebrated SPARITUAL bringing the Slow Beauty Series to life in partnership with Show Gallery x Flora Animalia with Sound of Color SPARITUAL Manicures, Ayurvedic Body Care Treatments, a workshop with Flora Animalia, and an art exhibit with artist Brendan Donnelly at Show Gallery in Los Angeles, California.

Boss Baby Brody and Along Came Abby launched their own toy collections featuring 10 toys for children from 3 to 8 years old with The Influencer Initiative from WeVeel. For every product sold, the Influencer Initiative will donate 10% of the profits to a qualified non-profit organization including National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, The Hunger Project, and the National Dance Institute.

KNESKO celebrated the launch of their partnership with the Four Seasons Hotel at Culina Café Patio at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California.

HigherDOSE launched a line of topical body products inspired by the healing power of the Zechstein sea to help revitalize the body and deepen your detox using the earth’s purest form of magnesium including the Get Salty Spray, Healing Oil, and a Serotonin Soak.

Billionaire philanthropist Patrick Carroll, his three sons, and The Sneaker Don Benjamin Kickz handed out $100,000 worth of high-end sneakers from a Brinks truck on to the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay Florida as part of the real estate moguls' quest to hand out $1 million dollars worth of sneakers across the country.

LAWLESS Beauty launched their limited edition Winter Beach Holiday Collection, which includes a talc-free eyeshadow palette with 8 seaside-inspired shimmers and mattes and new shades of the brand’s Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Gloss, packaged in a mini-sized trio.

Stoney Clover Lane and Juicy Couture teamed up to launch a collection of pre-customized and customizable pieces inspired by early 2000’s pop culture and fashion in a wide range of styles including pouches, totes, duffle bags and more. The brand also launched a collaboration with Salood, a non profit organization working to support the pediatric cancer community, made up of a tote, a backpack, a fanny pack, a small pouch, and 8 new patches with 100% of net proceeds going to Salood.

PacSun kicked off the holiday season and their seasonal campaign, PacVerse, with a rooftop activation and movie night at Melrose Rooftop Theatre in West Hollywood, California.

Samantha Weiner of Wellness by Samantha, a functional food brand that uses clean ingredients and adaptogens, teamed up with fitness trainer Remy Kam to host a workout class where attendees wore Vuori outfits and tried the brand's new cookie flavors in Beverly Hills, California.



