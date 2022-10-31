Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Kourtney Kardashian wore boohoo's Kourtney Kardashian Barker Chain Detail Maxi Dress while filming season 3 of The Kardashians. The reality star also rocked the Blink 182 License Hoodie by boohoo from the same collection while posing for a photo on Instagram later in the month.

Cobie Smulders stunned in a Rebecca Minkoff leather jacket and KSUBI jeans at the premiere of her new Amazon series High School in Hollywood, California.

Gigi Hadid wore a Heels by Elsa Hosk faux leather coat while posing for a selfie on her Instagram Story.

Addison Rae wore the Garage Low Rise Pleated Skort while out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Hailey Bieber teamed up with Levi's and a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes and models for the Levi's 2022 Vote Campaign, featuring portrait images and a campaign video to help encourage eligible voters to exercise their right to vote.

H.E.R. wore DMY BY DMY's Billy in Milky Blue in Anderson Paak's music video for "Where I Go".

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attended an event at Lady & Larder in Santa Monica to celebrate SPIRAL, a mixed media series by photographer Jenna Jones, featuring Lily Rabe.

Dale Moss attended the opening of Mediterranean cocktail and snack bar, Reyna New York, in New York City.

Jill Biden wore the Karen Millen Feather Hem Knit Mini Dress while at the 2022 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Snoop Dogg kicked off E11EVEN Miami’s Halloween Odyssey weekend with a show-stopping performance in Miami, Florida and at The Fountainbleau Miami Beach by LIV Golf in partnership with BleauLive, Capture Studios, and Maxim.

Michael B. Jordan rocked a Intimissimi White Cotton Tank with a yellow jacket and trousers to the Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles, California.

Halle Bailey posed for a photo on Instagram while wearing Current/Elliott jeans.

Monica Barbaro flew in the back seat of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ No. 7 jet as part of the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show presented by United in San Francisco, California.

Taylor Swift rocked a ByChari Mini Diamond Huggie, Lili Diamond Ring, and Zoe Ring 14K for her "Anti-Hero" music video. The singer also showed off her Burga iPhones case in a behind-the-scenes selfie with Jack Antonoff while filming her "Bejeweled" music video.

Sophie Thatcher starred in the Calvin Klein Fall 2022 campaign, which features new 90s-inspired jeans with utility details, dynamic textures and updated proportions.

Matt Damon enjoyed dinner at La Grande Boucherie in New York City.

Kendall Jenner wore a full Alo look to a Forma Pilates class in West Hollywood, California.

Jon Batiste performed his American Symphony at Carnegie Hall in New York City sponsored by Mastercard, as part of its Official Payment Partner sponsorship of Carnegie Hall.

Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie had dinner at Fresco by Scotto with friends, where they enjoyed the restaurant's signature dishes including dover sole, meatballs, pizza, lobster arancini and desserts.

Travis Scott performed at The Fountainbleau Miami Beach by LIV in partnership with BleauLive, Capture Studios, and Maxim, and at E11EVEN Miami in Miami, Florida during Halloween weekend.

Jennifer Lopez shared her favorite style for the fall and winter season from her brand JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, the Lakel Over The Knee Boot.

Diego Luna gave readers a look into Star Wars' newest series on Disney +, ANDOR, produced by Lucasfilm, with his Contrast magazine cover story by Keven Pimentel.

Avril Lavigne teamed up with Killstar to release her second collection with the brand filled with plaid bralettes, trousers, and dresses, meshed long sleeves, leggings, and a skeleton sweater.

Nelly performed at the LIV Golf Tournament in partnership with BleauLive, Capture Studios, and Maxim at The Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida.

Sarah Trott, Delaney Childs, and Krista Williams attended the JSHealth Vitamins oceanside brunch in Malibu, California, to celebrate the brand's products.

Telli Swift and Deontay Wilder arrived at the Heavyweight Showdown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which Wilder won, marking his triumphant return to boxing following a serious injury.

Morgan Taylor partnered with Sony Pictures to launch their Winter 2022 nail polish collection, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, inspired by the Whitney Houston biopic.

Tomas Mier of Rolling Stone magazine attended a private show hosted by Latinx girl group Bella Dose, where they performed their single "Leo Bash," produced by Melissa Marin, at the Mandrake in Miami, Florida.

Social media star Daryl-Ann Denner launched nuuds, an elevated basics clothing brand for men and women ranging from size XS-XXXL with prices ranging from $48-$98.

Celebrity real estate mogul and billionaire philanthropist Patrick Carroll shopped for artwork with art dealer Vito Schnabel in New York City.

Celebrity swag bag queen Amanda Orso created her Signature Gift bags for Tiffany Trump's bachelorette party.

Aritzia hosted their Winter 22 Preview event at Aritzia at The Grove in Los Angeles, California where guests got an exclusive look at the new collection and iconic puffers.

Michelin Award-winning celebrity chef Akira Back shot the cover of LA Fashion Magazine at his restaurant ABSteak by Chef Akira Back in Los Angeles, California.

Celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti celebrated the private screening of her new show, Blowing LA, with boyfriend Steven Herrera, where viewers will get an inside look into her world of hairdressing stars including Noah Cyrus, Christine Quinn, Kelly Osbourne, and more, at Soho House West Hollywood, in West Hollywood, California.

Prada Beauty hosted a 3-day pop-up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California to celebrate their latest fragrance, Prada Paradoxe.

HUM Nutrition celebrated their 10-year anniversary at Nobu Malibu in Malibu, California, where guests got a sneak peek at the brand's upcoming 2023 launches.

Charlotte Cho, Founder of Then I Met You, celebrated their 4 year anniversary and the launch of their new Living Sea Cleansing Tonic at a private home in Los Angeles, California.

Lindsey Coffey, walked the red carpet as she prepared to host the New York Fashion Week VIP charity gala in New York City, which raised funds for suicide prevention.

Brian Baumgartner helped support the search for Bush’s first ever Chili Commissioner, a contest open for application until Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Bush’s® Beans tailgate in Jacksonville, Florida.

Shack Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati hosted a dinner event to celebrate Shake Shack's spiciest limited-time collaboration with First We Feast’s viral YouTube series, Hot Ones™ at Shake Shack in Santa Monica, California.

Alastin hosted a skincare and stargazing event to celebrate the launch of the brand's A-Luminate Brightening Serum at Atrium Los Feliz and Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California.

BYCHARI hosted an intimate event to celebrate the brand’s first-ever pop-up and 10-year anniversary at Platform LA where guests enjoyed g ear piercings and cocktails in Culver City, California. The pop-up is open through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Johnny Was launched their yearly Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign for October 2022, The Power of Pink Campaign, featuring a pink pajama set and cozy blanket where a portion of sales are donated to Cancer Cartel and Memorial Herman.

Hanni hosted a beach picnic event to celebrate the launch of Water Balm in Santa Monica, Boulevard.

Nori launched the Nori Trim, a high-performance wireless fabric shaver, designed to efficiently remove pills and pulls from worn fabrics, available for $59, and The Nori Bundle, which includes the Nori Press and Nori Trim duo for $24 less.

Sydney Paight worked closely with BrandArmy, an invite-only platform where she used to work as an Executive Producer alongside founder Ramon Mendez, to amplify her content.

Chinese-owned beauty FancyCube launched its own NFT collection as an AI robot named Mia, inspired by FancyCube's various pigmented makeup balms.

