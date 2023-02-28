Doja Cat smiled in a photo on Instagram while wearing a top from I.AM.GIA.

Suki Waterhouse posed in a red Maison Atia Genevieve trench coat on Instagram.

Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen and Hilarity for Charity hosted their 3rd annual CareCon event, a free virtual event that had almost 2,000 registrants, on National Caregiver’s Day, where attendees enjoyed appearances from Howie Mandel, Nicole Byer, Wayne Brady, Joey McIntyre and Judy Greer.

Rumer Willis spoke about her pregnancy on Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo’s new podcast, Bathroom Chronicles.

Emma Chamberlain starred in the Aritzia Sunday Best Spring 23 campaign and collection, which features the social media star in a four-part video series, “Sunday Musing," that showcases new Sunday Best styles including poplin dresses, ribbed tees, pleated miniskirts, and more.

JAY-Z had dinner with friends at etta Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they enjoyed meatballs, pizza, pasta, branzino, and crab.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore the Alo Gold rush Puffer Vest and Alo Airlift High-Waist Elongated Legging in black while out in London.

Hailey Bieber wore a Wardrobe NYC Cargo Mini Skirt and Magda Butrym Flower Sandal from FWRD to the Moncler Genius show during London Fashion Week in London.

Madison Beer and Madelyn Cline shared their love for the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash, a powerful daily cleanser that works to clear inflammatory acne and kills over 99% of acne-causing bacteria in 15 seconds.

Addison Rae rocked a low rise mini skirt by Danielle Guizio while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a Cristina Ottaviano gown to the premiere of The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London.

Julia Garner had her hair styled by Bobby Eliot, who used Fable & Mane products for her look, for the 29th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Courtesy of Paige Lorenze

Paige Lorenze launched a new camo hoodie collection, featuring three different colors for her brand, Dairy Boy.

Shanina Shaik attended Nadine Merabi’s NYFW Cocktail Party at The Moxy in New York City.

Kandi Burruss took a selfie at the luncheon celebration of the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Wendy Williams enjoyed dinner at Fresco by Scotto in New York City.

Sabrina Carpenter wore a faux-leather look from Dynamite while performing at the National Music Publishers’ Association and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase, at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

Paris Hilton wore a heart print dress and Quay sunglasses while heading to dinner with husband Carter Reum at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

Michelle Williams wore a Dior Haute Couture dress to the 29th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California, and had her glam done by celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin, who used Dior Beauty products to create her look.

Rita Ora wore a Teddy Bucket Hat from Lack of Color while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Michael B. Jordan wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted suit and dress shirt to the Creed III premiere in Mexico City, Mexico.

Angus Cloud wore a pair of PUMA Classic Suede sneakers while out in Playa Vista, California.

Jennifer Coolidge wore Betsey Johnson heels to the We Have a Ghost premiere in Los Angeles, California.

@Tornblackjeans

Pop star Izza released her new single, “Going Rogue,” ahead of her EP launch in May 2023.

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Stella McCartney x Adidas party at Henson Studios in Hollywood, California, to celebrate the launch of their new spring/summer collection.

Camila Morrone wore a black PATOU dress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California.

Robert Pattinson starred in the Dior Homme Sport film, where he shared what he has learned after working with Dior.

Miranda Lambert had her hair styled by celebrity hairstylist Davy Newkirk for the 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California, who used Fable & Mane products to create the look.

Lil Nas X wore Steve Madden platform loafers to the 2023 Pre-GRAMMY Gala red carpet in Los Angeles, California.

Kendall Jenner wore the Alo High Waist Airbrush Legging to a Hot Pilates class in West Hollywood, California.

Heidi Klum attended the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Ashley Park wore Steve Madden platform heels to the 29th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Riley Keough stunned in a black leather trench coat paired with sheer Calzedonia tights in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez presented the first award of the night for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Pixie Productions

Alex Ekbatani, hotelier and owner of ette hotel in Orlando, Florida, and world-renowned celebrity Chef Akira Back talked about their upcoming curated menus for Salt and The Cellar and Lipa Rooftop restaurants. The five-star hotel boasts a refreshing take on Japanese Mediterranean cuisine.

Justine Skye rocked the Stormi Tee by Garage Clothing while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Harry Jowsey hosted a Who Wore It Best segment with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher at Netflix’s Your Place or

Mine premiere in Los Angeles, California.

Mary Fitzgerald wore AKIRA’s Valentina Trouser in gold during New York Fashion Week.

SZA wore the Alpinestars 2023 Fluid Agent Jersey in a photo shoot with photographer Annie Noelker.

Victoria Fuller, Delaney Childs, Rachael Kirkconnell and more shared their love for JSHealth's Detox and Debloat and Hair and Energy vitamins on Instagram.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul surprised people with a bar takeover at 1 Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, Florida.

Chrishell Stause wore the Teagan Black Crystal Blazer and matching Taelyln Black Crystal Trousers from Miss Circle while out and about in West Hollywood, California.

Olivia Wilde wore the Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra to a workout class in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Poehler wore Jennifer Meyer Graduated Ruby Studs to the 2023 Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod attended the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons® in Miami, Florida.

@LionsShare

Erich Schwer wore Boys Lie clothing while going for a run in Santa Monica, California.

Georgia Hassarati returned to the Netflix’s competition dating series, Perfect Match.

Real estate mogul and philanthropist Patrick Carroll and Vito Schnabel spoke about Carroll’s upcoming Kick for Kids Charity event in Atlanta, Georgia, where he will give away another $100,000 worth of high-end sneakers to the Boys and Girls Club in his quest to donate $1 million worth of shoes to underprivileged children.

Jodie Woods stunned in Windsor Smith heels during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Celebrity criminal attorney Duncan Levin celebrated a big win for his client, Anna Delvey, regarding her court records in New York City.

Amanda Orso, High Low Hostess founded and event stylist to the stars, hosted a celebration for National Margarita Day in New York City after being featured in Better Homes & Gardens.



Fitness instructor Alexis Fischer taught a Hot Pilates class in West Hollywood, California, where attendees wore Beyond Yoga outfits and used Bala weights to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

Telli Swift spoke at What She Said panel, the W Hotel's speaker series during New York Fashion Week in New York City, which highlighted celebrities, creators, CEOs, designers, and founders who are breaking the mold.

Tocaya

Tocaya Organica celebrated National Margarita Day with delicious margaritas, including the Organica Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Jarritos Paloma, and Mexican food including salads, tacos, burritos, bowls and quesadillas.

David Dobrik attended the official launch party for Eladay at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed cocktails, small bites, and sounds by DJ Ella.

Charlotte Lawrence rocked earrings from Sarah Hendler Estate to the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Julie Russell and Fangirl Fantasy performed at the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles, California, for her Give Yourself Flowers Night, where her DJs played Miley Cyrus' top hits.

Dewshane Williams wore the Silk Hand Embroidery Pullover by Thom Browne from FWRD Man while promoting the upcoming film Hello Tomorrow in New York City.

Travis Kelce and Rick Ross performed at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Petra Strand celebrated Pixi’s new SPF launches in Los Angeles, California.

Mighty Patch launched new and improved Micropoint XL for Blemishes, Micropoint for Blemishes and Micropoint for Dark Spots.

Birdies launched two new color options of their retro lace-up sneaker, The Roadrunner, in Kelly Green and Peach Sorbet. The brand also launched pointed-toe ballet flats, Goldfinch Envelope, in rich indigo and neutral tan.

TikTok stars posted about their love of boohoo’s DSGN Studio sweatsuits and more on social media.

Shake Shack launched their White Truffle limited-edition menu at select locations, where guests can enjoy the White Truffle Burger, the White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger, Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce, unlimited beverages, a shake, and a bottle of Regalis White Truffle Oil.

Ashley Dillahunty

Nacho Dillahunty, rescue dog from nonprofit organization Balooja’s Foundation, celebrated his second birthday and Valentine’s Day.

Nutritionist Mia Rigden hosted an intimate gathering to celebrate her first cookbook, Foodwise, where guests enjoyed select recipes from the cookbook and fresh produce from Apeel.

Elcientials founder and CEO, Lilit Caradanian hosted a day of self-love and self care with a Wellness Retreat event, where guests enjoyed a yoga class sponsored by Equinox, meditation, cryotherapy, red light facial therapy, mini massages, guest speakers, lunch and more, in Glendale, California.

Peter Thomas Roth, Executive Vice President Sarah McNamara, Vice President of Product Development, Sandy Lemmerman, and Director of Global Marketing, Jeff Burge, hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Ultimate Solution 5 Multitasking Moisturizer, a luxurious cream that delivers five solutions in one, from firming, brightening, exfoliating, moisturizing, and soothing.

DJ Khaled performed at The David Grutman Experience to close out the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One in Miami, Florida.

Remedy Place hosted a Polar Plunge Ice Bath event in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed healthy treats, non-alcoholic drinks, and ear seeding.

Forever 21 hosted a Rolling Loud X Forever 21 Festival kick-off event at Forever 21 in Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed a live DJ, a clothing customization station, beauty stations, and more.

Aisha Mian amassed hundreds of subscribers on Fanfix, a platform that allows creators to connect with their followers in a personal way.

Producer Debbie Durkin will host her 17th annual ECOLUXE pre-Oscars Luncheon and Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, to benefit Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue on Friday, March 10.

Leroy From The North/Instagram

Indie band Leroy From The North put on a show-stopping performance at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

Must-See Celeb Sightings: February 2023

