Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Hilary Duff wore a chic cream look from Reiss with black diamond earrings and an onyx heart ring by Jennifer Meyer to a taping of Live With Kelly and Ryan in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez wore the Belle Belle Anita Ivory Lace High Heels in Shotgun Wedding.

Justin Bieber wore a Roots sweatshirt heading to New Year's Eve dinner with Hailey Bieber, who wore sheer tights from Calzedonia, in Aspen, Colorado.

Travis Scott is set to headline this year’s Rolling Stone Live at The Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 pm to celebrate the 2023 Super Bowl, sponsored by American Cancer Society. Guests can expect to enjoy curated cocktails by Crown Royal, Armand De Brignac and Ace Of Spade champagne, BODYARMOR SportWater, products from West Coast Cure & STIIIZY, merch from Aviator Nation, and more.

Natalie Portman starred in the new Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet EDT & Campaign, filmed and photographed by Camilla Akrans, available on Dior.com.

Stassie Karanikolaou rocked a green sherpa coat and a matching green SIMONMILLER bag while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.

Bella Hadid stayed cozy in the Frankies Bikinis Jewel Knit Midi Cardigan while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Halle Berry took to Instagram to share her some of her favorite beauty and wellness picks, including the KNESKO Skin facial masks.

Kendall Jenner wore her Alo High-Waist Airbrush leggings in black to two different workout classes at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, California.

Anya Taylor-Joy starred in Christian Dior's new campaign for The Mitzah Collection, as well as the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer campaign, and Dior Forever campaign with Yara Shahidi.

JC Olivera

Tabitha Brown, Ericka Nicole Malone, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Vanessa Estelle Williams attended the Entertainment’s Director's and Creator's Spotlight Lounge during Sundance Film Festival 2023 at The Cabin 427 in Park City, Utah.

Aja Naomi King wore the Roots Organic Original BF Sweatpant Gender Free while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Heidi Klum and Jennifer Coolidge posed for a photo together at an after-party for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a night out at Sunset Collective's exclusive nightclub, offsunset, with Lewis Hamilton and The Game.

Harry Jowsey teamed up with Postmates for the ultimate Cheat Meal by Prime Pizza, camouflaged in a special edition box designed to look like a salad box, which consists of a mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and basil round pizza, an order of six garlic knots with marinara sauce, and a chocolate chip cookie for $28.50.

Lala Kent wore the Dita Mesh Mini in Navy/Nude by Nookie and Scheana Shay wore the Love Tapes Corset Mesh Midi Dress in Raspberry by Club L London for the return of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.

Becca Moore attended the premiere of Fear in West Hollywood, California.

Keke Palmer wore The Giving Movement's Regular Pleather Blazer while promoting her new show, That’s The Gag, on Key TV Network.

Ashley Graham wore the Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket, available on REVOLVE, while posing on Instagram.

Alexis Ren/Instagram

Alexis Ren posed in a swimsuit from Kamari Swim while vacationing in St. Barths.

Nicky Hilton hosted an event to introduce Nocturne's new Winter 2023 designs in NYC, where she wore the brand's Printed Maxi Slip Dress.

Emma Roberts wore the Spliced Stripe Knit sweater from The Ragged Priest while out and about with her boyfriend, Cody John, in Los Angeles, California.

Kaley Cuoco stunned at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, where she showed off her makeup by Courtney Hart for Dior Beauty and a dress by Dior Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz were enjoyed a surprise performance by Swae Lee at LIV Miami in Miami, Florida.

Diplo took the Snow Lodge stage in Aspen, Colorado, while wearing a Kappa Ski Jacket.

Charli D'Amelio wore the Valeria V Crop Top from Edikted on Instagram while posing for a selfie.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul enjoyed a Paloma with Dos Hombres Mezcal and Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit in the Delta Sky Club at LAX in Los Angeles, California.

Dimitry Loiseau

Actress and Former Miss Hawaii Kelly Hu sailed the seas in Honolulu, Hawaii, while wearing an eco friendly bikini by SWIMINISTA.

Storm Reid wore the Heidi Wed Leg Cargo Jeans from DYNAMITE while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Addison Rae bought flowers in Hollywood, California while carrying a Prada purse with an Emi Jay hair clipped onto her bag.

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to show her morning workout routine with The Pilates Class, which included a 20-minute abs and waist class.

Suki Waterhouse wore a red faux fur coat from Maison Atia while out and about in NYC.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy teased the new Boys Lie February collection on social media.

Rachel Zegler had her glam done by Aurelie Payen for Dior Beauty and wore a look by Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri to the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show in Paris, France.

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam sipped on champagne and cocktails in the Blue Room at Rosevale Cocktail Room inside CIVILIAN Hotel in NYC, before finishing with a tabletop hot tea presentation.

Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Aubrey Matalon, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen, and Taylor Iman Jones previewed Black Tap's UnSHAKEable CrazyShake®, a limited-time shake made to honor SIX The Musical, at Black Tap in NYC.

Delilah Belle Hamlin rocked a jacket and skirt set from I.AM.GIA in West Hollywood, California.

Courtesy of Emily Blair Media

Brooke Monk gained more than 10,000 subscribers, with more than 38 million followers across all social platforms, on the creator app, Fanfix, which allows creators to monetize their following with behind-the-scenes, exclusive content.

Alix Earle sipped on Gorgie, the all natural energy and wellness drink, while out in Miami, Florida.

Chaterjee enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and savory brunch plates at Mayami in Miami, Florida.

Erin Lichy wrapped up a project at 42 Hudson in New York City with her design and renovation firm, Homegirl, alongside architect Kevin Greenberg of Space Exploration Design.

Emi Jay founder Julianne Goldmark launched the brand's birthday collection to celebrate their 14th birthday, with hair accessories made up of textures, shades, and sparkles.

MERIT released new Flush Balm Cheek color shades for $28 each, along with The New Season Set of all shades for $60. Additionally, MERIT is now offering the ‘On My Way’ Gold Mirror Compact for orders over $75.

Abel Honor prepped for another exclusive drop following the launch of Avant - Contention, the brand's S2 collection.

Function of Beauty launched four new styling products to their semi-customizable range of products at Target for $12.99 made with 91% naturally-derived ingredients, tailored to hair types including straight, wavy, curly and coily.

Music industry mogul Benny Pough hosted the It’s Your Time (IYT) Music and Business Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, to help up-and-coming independent artists and discuss his book, On Impact, which tells the story of his own journey.

Rachel McClusky hosted a workout class with Year of Ours at Studio B Bandier in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Sports Club Collection.

Courtesy of Sage Media Group

Newly crowned Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel passed the Miss USA crown on to first runner-up Morgan Romano at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

Bloomeffects, the first brand to harness the hydrating and regenerative benefits of the tulip, sent their world-renowned Dutch tulip bulbs to VIPs to plant for the spring ahead. The brand also celebrated the relaunch of their Royal Tulip Cleansing Jelly, where VIPS received the tulip-powered makeup melter and a cake by eat nunchi.



Lancôme hosted a virtual preview to celebrate their newest ambassadress, Emma Chamberlain, and her YouTube series, where guests enjoyed Chamberlain Coffee.

NEST New York Founder Laura Slatkin hosted a brunch at the West Hollywood Edition in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate the brand's new wellness scent and perfume oil.

Odacité founder Valérie Grandbury hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the brand's Cryo-Tech Facial Tool powered by Terahertz.

House Of hosted a gifting suite for awards season filled with styles from Nomasei, Hambino Athletics, Kelsey Randall, Pipatchara, Heirlome, Héloïse & Abélard, SPACE, and more, where guests enjoyed piercings by Adina Eden in North Hollywood, California.

Revlon hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of their 2023 makeup, beauty tool, and hair color launches.

Kiehl's launched the Ultra Facial Barrier Cream, made to instantly relieve dry and sensitized skin, reduce redness, and repair barrier function in an hour, while penetrating dryness up to 10 layers deep.

DL1961 launched their Resort 2023 collection filled with cargo pants, bootcut jeans, mini skirts, and more in bright colors.

Olive & June launched a limited edition Valentine’s Day Mini Polish Set, filled with five beloved shades and three limited edition colors, festive limited edition press-on nails, a new Olive & June Cuticle Balm, and Valentine’s Day Nail Stickers.

Dewey Crush, the spirit-based cocktail, teamed up with American Reggae-rock band, The Elevators, to create a curated Spotify playlist and merch to help people beat the winter blues.

Fable & Mane co-founders Akash and Nikita Mehta hosted a day of hair health and wellness filled with Ayurvedic-inspired wellness activities including dry scalp massages, tarot card readings and more, to celebrate the brand's MahaMane Smooth & Shine Hair Oil at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

