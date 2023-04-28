Bad Bunny Spotted Giving Kendall Jenner a Ride After Concert Night Out
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Giggle During Concert Date Night
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are going strong! On Wednesday, the new couple was seen leaving Tyler the Creator's Los Angeles concert together.
In the pics, Kendall and Bad Bunny kept it casual for their date night, with the former wearing a hoodie and black pants and the latter sporting a T-shirt and black pants.
Kendall, 27, covered her face with a baseball cap, while 29-year-old Bad Bunny did so with black sunglasses.
The couple departed the venue in Bad Bunny's multimillion-dollar Bugatti Chiron, and Kendall was seen laughing in the passenger seat as her beau drove them away.
The latest sighting of the pair comes after they went for a horseback ride and spent time together at Coachella.
"They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future," a source told ET of the pair, who were first linked in February. "They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time."
"They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together," the source added. "Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."
