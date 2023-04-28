Bad Bunny Spotted Giving Kendall Jenner a Ride After Concert Night Out

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are going strong! On Wednesday, the new couple was seen leaving Tyler the Creator's Los Angeles concert together.

In the pics, Kendall and Bad Bunny kept it casual for their date night, with the former wearing a hoodie and black pants and the latter sporting a T-shirt and black pants.

Kendall, 27, covered her face with a baseball cap, while 29-year-old Bad Bunny did so with black sunglasses.

Abphotographyla / BACKGRID

The couple departed the venue in Bad Bunny's multimillion-dollar Bugatti Chiron, and Kendall was seen laughing in the passenger seat as her beau drove them away.

Abphotographyla / BACKGRID

The latest sighting of the pair comes after they went for a horseback ride and spent time together at Coachella.

"They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future," a source told ET of the pair, who were first linked in February. "They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time."

"They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together," the source added. "Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Cozy on Horseback Ride This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Take Ride Around Coachella

Watch Kendall Jenner Dance During Bad Bunny's Coachella Gig

See Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up on a Horseback Ride Together

Related Gallery