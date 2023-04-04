See Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up on a Horseback Ride Together

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were horsing around this past weekend, and it looked quite romantic.

The Puerto Rican rapper and the supermodel spent Sunday enjoying a romantic horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center. In the photo, BB looked quite casual wearing a light jacket over a white dress shirt, brown pants and white sneakers. Kendall sported denim pants, a white tank, matching white hat and brown boots.

At one point, Kendall could be seen looking at her phone while Bad Bunny had his arms wrapped around her. They were also seen taking plenty of photos during their date.

It was a quiet Sunday, especially compared to what was waiting for Bad Bunny the next day, when he appeared at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for a WWE Monday Night Raw appearance. Fans will recall he appeared on Day 1 at WWE's WrestleMania 39 on Saturday at So-Fi Stadium, where he came away unscathed. But the same could not be said of his Monday appearance, where he got chokeslammed on a table by WWE's Damian Priest.

Backgrid

Bad Bunny and Kendall's public outing comes just weeks after Bad Bunny seemingly threw shade at Kendall's ex, Devin Booker, in a new track dubbed "Coco Chanel."

The particular lyric that drew everyone's attention goes like this in Spanish: "Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix," which translates in English to "But the [Puerto Rico] sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix." It's not that difficult to decipher this one. Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico and Devin is an NBA superstar with the Phoenix Suns.

In the new track, a collaboration with rapper Eladio Carrión, there's another verse that has fans thinking it's a reference to Kendall, when he raps "scorpions are dangerous." Kendall's zodiac sign? Scorpio.

Not to be outdone, Devin, who dated Kendall on and off for a little over two years before their October 2022 split, appeared to have responded to the dis by responding to an Instagram post with the comment, "He worried about another MAN again."

In any event, it seems BB and Kendall have been going strong since they were first linked together back in February.

Back in March, a source told ET that the 27-year-old model is doing great since her breakup with Devin, and that, for the moment, Kendall is "focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with" the 29-year-old Puerto Rican superstar.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bad Bunny Gets Slammed Through Table by Damian Priest at WWE Raw This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bad Bunny on His First Onscreen Kiss Being With a Man

Why Fans Think Bad Bunny Is Feuding With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny 'Really Like Each Other,' Taking Things Slow

Related Gallery