Bad Bunny seemingly threw shade at Kendall Jenner's ex, Devin Booker, in a new track dubbed "Coco Chanel."

The particular lyric that's drawing attention goes as such in Spanish: "Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix," which translates in English to "But the [Puerto Rico] sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix." It's not that difficult to decipher this one. Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico and Booker is an NBA superstar with the Phoenix Suns.

In the new track, a collaboration with rapper Eladio Carrión, there's another verse that has fans thinking it's a reference to Kendall, when he raps "scorpions are dangerous." Kendall zodiac sign? Scorpio.

Not to be outdone, it appears Booker, who dated Jenner on and off for a little over two years before their October 2022 split, has already responded to the dis.

After the verified Instagram account of Reggaeton by RapTV posted Benito's lyrics, Booker dropped a comment on the post and wrote, "He worried about another MAN again."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the 27-year-old model is doing great since her breakup with Booker, and that, for the moment, Kendall is "focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with" the 28-year-old Puerto Rican superstar.

"They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future," the source previously told ET. "They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time. They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together. Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."

Bad Bunny and Kendall were spotted this month sharing a hug and kiss outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. In the pictures, Kendall is seen going in for a hug, which Bad Bunny reciprocates. While the lip lock isn't visible, Kendall is seen wrapping her arms around Bad Bunny's neck in what appears to be a rather cozy goodbye.

