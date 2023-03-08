Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to spark romance rumors with new loved-up photos.

In the pics, taken outside of a Sushi restaurant in Los Angeles Tuesday, Jenner and the "Me Porto Bonito" singer, 28, were spotted sharing a hug -- and kiss -- goodbye outside of the supermodel's waiting SUV. Jenner is seen going in for a cozy hug, which Bad Bunny reciprocates. While the lip lock isn't visible, the 27-year-old Kardashians star is seen wrapping her arms around Bad Bunny's neck in what appears to be a rather cozy goodbye.

Bad Bunny kept things casual in a pair of khaki pants and a black bomber jacket, which he paired with a Dodgers baseball cap, while Jenner dressed for the chilly L.A. weather, opting for a long trench coat, black turtleneck and black pants.

The pair were reportedly out with friends Tuesday, including Jenner's younger sister, Kylie.

The new pics of Jenner and the Reggaetón superstar come just weeks after they were spotted out with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In photos from the February outing, the Puerto Rican rapper was spotted leaving Wallys after Jenner and the Biebers. While they were reportedly dining together, the GRAMMY winner, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, left through a separate exit.

In those photos, Jenner attempts to cover her face as she exits the restaurant wearing head-to-toe brown leather, while Bad Bunny opted for a brown button-up, a white shirt and tan pants. He paired the look with a backward baseball cap in a similar colorway.

Following last month's outing, a source told ET that the pair are "enjoying hanging out with each other and keeping things flirty."

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe," the source tells ET. "It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far."

It's much easier for the global superstar to keep up with Jenner now that according to a source, he recently purchased a house in Los Angeles.

"Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there," the source told ET.

The source added that it's all fun for the pair. "Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun."

Jenner and the Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when gossip site Deuxmoi claimed the pair were kissing in a Los Angeles club.

Both Bad Bunny and Jenner are coming out of previous relationships. The "Callaíta" rapper has been dating Gabriela Berlingeri on and off since 2017, while Jenner, meanwhile, was with NBA star, Devon Booker, from 2020 to 2022.

