Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted out with Justin and Hailey Bieber after sparking romance rumors earlier this week. In new photos of the foursome, the "Me Porto Bonito" rapper was spotted leaving Wally's in Los Angeles Saturday after dining with Jenner and the Biebers.

While they were reportedly dining together, the GRAMMY winner, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, left through a separate exit.

In the pics, Jenner attempts to cover her face as she exits the restaurant wearing head-to-toe brown leather, while Bad Bunny opted for a brown button up, white shirt and tan pants. He paired the look with a backwards baseball cap in a similar colorway.

As for the Biebers, Hailey attended the gathering in jeans and a black jacket, while Justin rocked a blue pant set paired with a cream-colored beanie.

The photos come after, earlier this month, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi claimed that the 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old Puerto Rican super were spotted kissing at a club in Los Angeles. They shared the original blind item during an episode of the Deux U podcast, saying, "This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night."

Deuxmoi eventually shared Jenner's identity, adding, "So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club."

The anonymous host continued, "It was the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. She left the club, got into her car. Two minutes later, they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around and he got in his car. So I don’t know what’s going on with those two."

Jenner was most recently linked to NBA player Devin Booker, but the pair ended their relationship in November. As for the reason for their split, a source told ET at the time, "They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules."

The source noted that "there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual."

"They still care about each other," the source continues. "They are both enjoying single life, staying busy, and spending time with loved ones."

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, has been reportedly dating Gabriela Berlingeri on-and-off since 2017.

