Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have once again called it quits, a source tells ET.

"Kendall and Devin broke up last month," the source says of the 27-year-old model and 26-year-old NBA pro.

As for the reason for their split, the source adds, "They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules."

The source notes that "there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual."

"They still care about each other," the source continues. "They are both enjoying single life, staying busy, and spending time with loved ones."

Meanwhile, another source tells ET that "Kendall and Devin want to remain supportive of each other even though they're no longer a couple."

"They had a lot of love for each other and connected over many things, including loving the wilderness and being down to earth. They can appreciate that they shared a very natural connection and communicated openly with each other," says the source. "They tried to be understanding of each other's busy schedules, but it just got to be too much for now. Devin is a gentleman and has always made sure to treat Kendall with respect. He plans to continue doing that."

Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked in June 2020 and broke up in June of this year. The two quickly reconciled and a source told ET in September that The Kardashians star was "more into him now than ever."

According to the source at the time, the two's on-again, off-again romance changed Jenner's perspective on relationships.

"Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” the source said. “She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted."

For more on Jenner and Booker's on-off romance, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Inseparable for Fun Weekend in NYC

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Love 'Draws Them Back,' Source Says

Kendall Jenner Attends Wedding With Devin Booker, Posts Photo Together

Kendall Jenner Is 'More Into' Devin Booker THAN EVER (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery