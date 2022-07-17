Kendall Jenner is having fun with Devin Booker, amid reports of their split last month. Jenner took to Instagram to share some photos of the pair all dressed up after attending Michael Ratner and Lauren Rothberg's wedding in Napa Valley this weekend. The on-again, off-again couple attended the wedding alongside Hailey and Justin Bieber and more celebs.

In the photos shared on her Instagram Story, Jenner is seen dressed in a dark green, floor-length gown, while Booker appears to be wearing a black tux. In addition to the few solo snaps she shared, and a video of her getting ready, the 26-year-old model shared a selfie in her dress with Booker standing behind her, gripping onto her waist.

Booker also briefly appeared in the video of Jenner showing off her dress in her closet, though only his arm was seen in the shot.

Instagram/kendalljenner

Instagram/kendalljenner

Instagram/kendalljenner

Jenner's dressed-up night on the town comes after ET learned that she and Booker are very much in each other's lives. While the two have been in an on-off relationship as of late, they were spotted enjoying the Fourth of July weekend together in The Hamptons.

A source told ET earlier this month that the Jenner and 25-year-old NBA pro had "had a really fun time" in the star-studded New York beach town. "Kendall and Devin are hanging out and very happy," the source added. "They are in a good place right now."

As for their relationship status, the source noted, "Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other."

Their Hamptons excursion wasn't the first time these two were spotted out together since news of their possible breakup. Late last month, the reality star and athlete were also photographed hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California.

Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked in June 2020 but went their separate ways last month. Another source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," but there is still a possibility of full reconciliation. Meanwhile, a third source said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

For more on Jenner and Booker's romance, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT

Where Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Stand in Their Relationship

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Together Amid Reports of Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split, Source Says

Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery