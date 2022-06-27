Keeping things friendly? Kendall Jenner was spotted out at a restaurant, where she was seen chatting with Devin Booker just days after their reported split.

The reality star and the NBA pro were photographed smiling and talking while hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sunday.

Booker rocked a white t-shirt and some dark shades while Jenner donned a blue button-down top over a white shirt with some dark shades of her own.

The pair appeared to be on good terms as they talked closely and laughed with each other while standing outside Soho House on the terrace.

Also on Sunday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a summery slideshow of snapshots that also included a pic of her nude sunbathing on a deck.

Many fans noticed that Booker had liked the post, despite reports of their split.

While Jenner and Booker have kept their relationship relatively private since they sparked romance rumors in June 2020, they had gone more public with their love in the last year, with Booker accompanying Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy just last month.

Last Wednesday, a source told ET that the pair had split, but could get back together.

"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," one source shared, while another said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

For more on their relationship, see the video below.

