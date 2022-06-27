Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Together Amid Reports of Breakup
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Jussie Smollett Reflects on 'Wonderful' Hollywood Return After S…
How 'General Hospital' Cast Is Supporting Jack and Kristina Wagn…
Ben Affleck Reaches 'Highest Form of Success' With His Kids Beca…
Kandi Burruss Has Unexpected Wardrobe Issues on BET Awards Carpe…
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31
Brian Laundrie’s Remains Found by FBI Following Nationwide Searc…
'Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff Reflects on Raising Kids…
Anderson Cooper Talks Co-Parenting and Living With His Ex-Boyfri…
2022 BET Awards Host Taraji P. Henson and Show Producers Preview…
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
NeNe Leakes and Ray J Clash in 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition'…
Ireland Baldwin on How Therapy Helped Repair Her and Dad Alec's …
TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols Begs for Answers After Son Was Kille…
Halle Bailey Says She Cried Watching First Footage of Her 'Littl…
What Chris Rock Thinks of Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconcil…
Keeping things friendly? Kendall Jenner was spotted out at a restaurant, where she was seen chatting with Devin Booker just days after their reported split.
The reality star and the NBA pro were photographed smiling and talking while hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sunday.
Booker rocked a white t-shirt and some dark shades while Jenner donned a blue button-down top over a white shirt with some dark shades of her own.
The pair appeared to be on good terms as they talked closely and laughed with each other while standing outside Soho House on the terrace.
Also on Sunday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a summery slideshow of snapshots that also included a pic of her nude sunbathing on a deck.
Many fans noticed that Booker had liked the post, despite reports of their split.
While Jenner and Booker have kept their relationship relatively private since they sparked romance rumors in June 2020, they had gone more public with their love in the last year, with Booker accompanying Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy just last month.
Last Wednesday, a source told ET that the pair had split, but could get back together.
"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," one source shared, while another said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."
For more on their relationship, see the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split, Source Says
Justin and Hailey's Date Night With Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Devin Booker Makes Rare Comment About Dating Kendall Jenner
See the Artwork Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have in Common