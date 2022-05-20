Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and the Kardashian-Jenners Dress to Impress for Dinner in Italy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend has officially kicked off! On Friday, the couple stepped out for dinner with their family and friends in Portofino, Italy, ahead of their nuptials.
Kourtney stunned in a red gown with a sheer bottom, which she paired with a matching fur shawl. Travis, meanwhile, opted to forego a shirt and wear an all-black look complete with a jacket, pants, shoes and sunglasses.
Kourtney's sisters were also spotted at the pre-wedding dinner, with a blonde Kim Kardashian wearing a steel blue crop top and pants, Khloe Kardashian rocking black shades and a leopard print gown, and Kylie Jenner sporting a black mini dress and black-and-white knee-high boots.
Kendall Jenner was also on hand for the festivities. The model, who wore a strapless black dress with a sheer skirt, was accompanied by her beau, NBA star Devin Booker.
Momager Kris Jenner was in attendance too, wearing a black midi dress with a mesh overlay and lace details.
The famous family was previously spotted out and about in Italy, with the happy couple displaying PDA on a boat, Kris out to dinner with a pal, and Khloe keeping things casual following her arrival.
Kourtney and Travis are set to tie the knot at a castle on the Italian Riviera coastline. The Italian nuptials come after Kourtney and Travis had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas back in April, though it wasn't legally binding. The couple made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.
"Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top," a source told ET of the Italian nuptials. "She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis' family and friends in Italy. They're looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney's family is over-the-moon excited for her."
