It's amore! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted on a boat in Portofino, Italy, ahead of their weekend wedding celebration.

On Friday, the 43-year-old reality star was seen sporting a Blink-182 t-shirt in support of her husband that she paired with black leggings, oversized sunglasses and her gorgeous engagement ring. Meanwhile, 46-year-old Travis went shirtless, soaking up the Italian sun. Kardashian's three children -- Mason, Penelope, and Reign -- were also with them.

The two were also later seen kissing while a boat.

The pics comes just days after Kourtney and Travis made their marriage official in a low-key courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, with only Kourtney's grandmother, MJ Campbell, and Travis' father, Randy Barker, in attendance.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," a source told ET of the nuptials. "This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have.”

The source added, "Everyone in Kourtney’s family was busy on Sunday and it was so last minute. They decided to have only Kourtney’s grandma, MJ, from her side and Travis' dad from his side for the Santa Barbara wedding. MJ was so happy and thinks Kourtney and Travis are truly a match and in love."

As for their larger celebration in Italy, ET's source said it will be a family affair.

"Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top," the source shared. "She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis’ family and friends in Italy. They're looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney's family is over-the-moon excited for her."

According to the source, one person who likely won't be present at the grand event is Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children.

"He's not necessarily in a place where he wants to watch Kourtney get married," the source explained. "He just isn't there emotionally yet. Kourtney wouldn't want him there if he’s going to be weird about it."

