Scott Disick Not Expected to Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding in Italy
How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Bark…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Engagement Ring From T…
'The Kardashians': Kourtney Says IVF Medication Put Her Into Ear…
Met Gala 2022: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Th…
Travis Barker Claps Back at Fan Making Fun of His PDA With Kourt…
Travis Barker Went to Kourtney Kardashian's Dad's Grave Before P…
Kylie Jenner Lip Dubs a Travis Scott Song on TikTok and Opens Up…
Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Said Her Career ‘Was Over’ Amid…
Watch Kanye West's Grand Gesture to Kim Kardashian During His 'T…
Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver on Filming 'Conversations With Frien…
Kylie Jenner Rocks Bikini After Revealing She Gained 60 Pounds D…
Blac Chyna Requests Break After Seeing Her Nude Photos During Co…
'The Kardashians': Kim Reveals the Khloe-Themed Joked She Cut Fr…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Kim and Khloé Kardashian Take the St…
Kim Kardashian Admits to Disneyland Photoshop Fail
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
'Doctor Strange': Rachel McAdams Reveals How Her Son Feels About…
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Walked Out of 'SNL' Mid-Mo…
Morgan Wallen Credits Fatherhood With Getting His Life in Check …
Scott Disick likely won't be on hand to see his ex say "I do." A source tells ET that the 38-year-old reality star is not expected to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials in Italy as of now.
"He's not necessarily in a place where he wants to watch Kourtney get married," the source says. "He just isn't there emotionally yet. Kourtney wouldn't want him there if he’s going to be weird about it."
The happy couple's overseas wedding is set to come after they legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California. During the nuptials, Scott was spending time with the three kids he shares with Kourtney -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 -- and unaware of what was going on across town, according to ET's source.
"Scott is very upset and didn’t know about the Santa Barbara wedding ahead of time," the source says. "To find out on social media and through friends was upsetting for him. He's still not happy about everything, but he's trying to remain supportive."
As for Kourtney and Travis, ET's source notes that they "wanted the wedding in Santa Barbara to be very low key."
"It was just about them, and it was amazing," the source says. "They love Santa Barbara and wanted to do it there because it’s such a special place for them."
The wedding was quite intimate, with the bride and groom only inviting one guest each.
"Everyone in Kourtney’s family was busy on Sunday and it was so last minute," the source says. "They decided to have only Kourtney’s grandma, MJ, from her side and Travis' dad from his side for the Santa Barbara wedding. MJ was so happy and thinks Kourtney and Travis are truly a match and in love."
The upcoming Italy nuptials will be more grand, according to the source.
"Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top," the source says. "She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis’ family and friends in Italy. They're looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney's family is over-the-moon excited for her."
RELATED CONTENT:
Scott Disick Is Trying to Be 'Respectful' of Kourtney Kardashian
Where Scott Disick Was When Kourtney Kardashian Got Legally Married
Scott Reacts to His Exclusion From Events After Kourtney's Engagement
Related Gallery