Kris Jenner is rocking a leopard print look. The 66-year-old momager was spotted looking glamorous in Italy, ahead of her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian's, wedding to Travis Barker.

Kris sported a maxi, leopard print dress and dark sunglasses while out to dinner in Portofino with a friend.

The famous family's matriarch wasn't the only relative in Italy in anticipation of Kourtney's big day. Khloe Kardashian was also seen in the country, keeping things casual in black yoga pants and white sneakers.

The happy couple was also spotted in Italy on Friday, looking happy and displaying PDA while spending time on a boat.

Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Kourtney and Travis are set to tie the knot at a castle on the Italian Riviera coastline. Earlier this week, workers were seen delivering furniture and clothes to the venue. Additionally, a helicopter was spotted lowering a wooden structure, and a second wooden structure was delivered by truck.

Cobra Team/BACKGRID

The Italian nuptials come after Kourtney and Travis had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas back in April, though it wasn't legally binding. The couple made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," a source told ET. "This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have."

Following the California ceremony, a source told ET that the couple "can't wait for their wedding celebration" in Italy.

"Kourtney’s big wedding will have the entire family there and be so over the top," another source said of the Italian nuptials. "She is so excited. It will be a bigger moment with all her sisters, family, friends and Travis' family and friends in Italy. They're looking forward to bringing their fun, funky families together. Kourtney's family is over-the-moon excited for her."

