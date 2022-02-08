See the Artwork Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have in Common

Kendall Jenner's taste is rubbing off on Devin Booker, and the NBA star has the decorative art to prove it.

Jenner's 25-year-old boyfriend invited Architectural Digest for a home tour of his oasis in Arizona that's dripping with a perfect blend of splendor and swag. But what's catching everyone's attention is the Phoenix Suns guard's wall sculpture. It's a James Turrell piece that the former Kentucky star copped after going on an Arizona excursion with his supermodel girlfriend.

"We visited Roden Crater and were astonished by the experience," Booker tells AD. The Roden Crater features Turrell's large-scale artwork created within an extinct volcano. Such was his love for of the work, Booker bought a Turrell LED wall sculpture that's prominently featured in one of his favorite rooms that also features a wine cellar.

"It's one of my favorite parts of the home, having this beautiful piece of art that me and my guests can appreciate while enjoying a meal," he said. "And if you stare at it long enough, it starts to look like a floating box.”

It just so happens that Jenner has a Turrell LED wall sculpture, too. She invited AD to her home back in 2020, with her artwork greeting guests right off the entry. According to Jenner, "[Turrell] actually makes these pieces to meditate in front of." She also revealed the piece is called Scorpius. Jenner, by the way, is a Scorpio.

It's no coincidence Booker and Jenner's homes share a similar vibe. After all, Booker revealed he used Jenner's interior designing team Clements Design, the mother-son duo of Kathleen and Tommy Clements who spent a year designing her L.A. home featured in AD, and it seems the end product easily won Booker's services.

"I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style," Booker said. "Whenever I walk into my friends' homes, I'm like a sponge, asking questions and absorbing what I see."

Booker's home exudes comfort and luxury at its finest, from the 12-foot sofas in the game house and vintage suede chairs for the custom poker table to the grand but unassuming dining room table next to the wine cellar, the house screams mid-century paradise.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also revealed he's done a lot of growing up since moving into the house. He underscored the fact while giving a tour of his office, which used to be a game room but has since been turned into a room "where the deals get done."

And, speaking of growing up, it seems Booker's down for the count as far as his relationship goes with Jenner. Just last month, a source told ET that their relationship -- coming up on two years later this spring -- is not only serious, but that they're "in a really great space."

Literally, and figuratively.

