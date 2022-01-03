Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet New Pics
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
Britney Spears, Lizzo & More: Best Celebrity TikToks of 2021
Rebel Wilson Says Her Own Team Didn't Want Her to Lose Weight
‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Lucy an…
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwea…
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Jussie Smollett Testifies About Alleged Attack, Says 'There Was …
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Melora Hardin Reveals Which ‘Office’ Scene Still Makes Her Laugh…
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Wonders If He's ‘Subconsciously’ Usi…
Shannen Doherty on ‘Connecting’ With Bruce Willis While Filming …
'FBI: Most Wanted' Sneak Peek: Jess and Barnes Are Caught in the…
Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer for 2003 Interview Following S…
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Their Steamy '1883' Love Scene! (Ex…
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker soaked up some cozy cabin vibes on New Year's Eve. The often-private couple took to Instagram to share some rare PDA pics of themselves ringing in 2022.
"Spent New Years by a fire," 25-year-old Booker captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in front of an open pavilion with a welcoming stone fireplace.
Jenner, 26, also shared a series of pics from the romantic getaway, writing, "My weekend 😌."
One shot featured two pairs of feet warming themselves near a crackling fire. Another was a sweet selfie of the couple posing together in the rustic setting.
This particular pic caused fans to point out Jenner's athlete boyfriend holding a glass a wine with what appears to be a gold band on his ring finger.
"His wedding finger has a gold wedding band for sho," one commenter wrote.
"Mmmm the ring ……" another wrote.
None of Jenner's famous sisters commented on Booker's bling, but they did gush over the photos.
"Ur so cute," Kylie Jenner wrote.
"Cute weekend!" Kourtney Kardashian added.
Khloe Kardashian remained in awe, writing, "I can’t wait to be you one day 😍😍."
Though the couple tends to stay mostly private, they have had more social media PDA moments in the second year of their romance.
In November, Booker posted in honor of Jenner's birthday, captioning a photo of her on his Instagram Stories, "Most beautiful woman," he wrote, adding a lock emoji to another image of the pair together.
In June during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, the model opened up about keeping her romances private.
"I think Kylie and I specifically had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly. And again, no offense to you guys at all but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [share]," she said. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationships a lot better. I just feel like it's a private matter. It's not for anyone else to really judge or know."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Sends Her Birthday Wishes
Devin Booker Kisses Kendall Jenner Courtside in Rare PDA Moment
Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels 'Personally Attacked' by Devin Booker