Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet New Pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker soaked up some cozy cabin vibes on New Year's Eve. The often-private couple took to Instagram to share some rare PDA pics of themselves ringing in 2022.

"Spent New Years by a fire," 25-year-old Booker captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in front of an open pavilion with a welcoming stone fireplace.

Jenner, 26, also shared a series of pics from the romantic getaway, writing, "My weekend 😌."

One shot featured two pairs of feet warming themselves near a crackling fire. Another was a sweet selfie of the couple posing together in the rustic setting.

This particular pic caused fans to point out Jenner's athlete boyfriend holding a glass a wine with what appears to be a gold band on his ring finger.

"His wedding finger has a gold wedding band for sho," one commenter wrote.

"Mmmm the ring ……" another wrote.

None of Jenner's famous sisters commented on Booker's bling, but they did gush over the photos.

"Ur so cute," Kylie Jenner wrote.

"Cute weekend!" Kourtney Kardashian added.

Khloe Kardashian remained in awe, writing, "I can’t wait to be you one day 😍😍."

Though the couple tends to stay mostly private, they have had more social media PDA moments in the second year of their romance.

In November, Booker posted in honor of Jenner's birthday, captioning a photo of her on his Instagram Stories, "Most beautiful woman," he wrote, adding a lock emoji to another image of the pair together.

In June during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, the model opened up about keeping her romances private.

"I think Kylie and I specifically had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly. And again, no offense to you guys at all but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [share]," she said. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationships a lot better. I just feel like it's a private matter. It's not for anyone else to really judge or know."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With Devin Booker for Their 1st Anniversary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Sends Her Birthday Wishes

Devin Booker Kisses Kendall Jenner Courtside in Rare PDA Moment

Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels 'Personally Attacked' by Devin Booker

Related Gallery