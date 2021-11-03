Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Sends Her Sweet Birthday Wishes
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
Kim Kardashian Plays Sister Kourtney and Jokes About Kanye West …
Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips to Cover…
What Kris Jenner Thinks of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker…
How Kim Kardashian's Friends and Family Reacted to Her SNL Debut…
Kardashians, Addison Rae and More React to Kourtney Kardashian a…
Watch the ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 Explosive Trailer
Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway on Retirement and If His Daughter …
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards on Reuniting in ‘Halloween Ki…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
Lisa Vanderpump Talks ‘Pump Rules’ Evolution as Cast ‘Grows Up’ …
'The Wonder Years' Sneak Peek: Dean Gets His Hands on Some Racy …
'DWTS': Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Talk Judges' Scores After D…
Britney Spears Asks Fans For Wedding Advice
It's Kendall Jenner's birthday and she's feeling the love.
The model and reality star turned 26 on Wednesday, and received romantic and sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Devin Booker. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his "most beautiful woman" on her special day, with a photo of the two at a tropical location. In a second snapshot, Devin is seen hugging Kendall from behind. He added a lock emoji to the photo.
The couple has been dating for more than year, but have kept their romance relatively private. In past months, Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player have been sharing more of their relationship on social media.
Kendall's famous sisters and mom Kris Jenner also celebrated her with heartfelt posts.
"My baby Kenny @kendalljenner. You are the cutest prettiest human alive 👽 you actually aren’t real, you’re perfect!" Kim Kardashian West wrote, alongside photos of the two at this year's Met Gala. "Happy Birthday. I love you to infinity and beyond ♾"
Khloe Kardashian also shared a throwback video of Kendall as a little girl, as well as a handful of photos and videos of the two. In her lengthy post, Khloe expressed how much she loves her sister and how she's "one of the most loyal, rare, gentle souls I've ever known."
Kylie Jenner wrote how she "wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else," while Kris wished her "amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter" a happy birthday.
Kendall's friends, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Justine Skye, also filled their Instagram Stories with photos of them with the birthday girl.
For more on Kendall, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Devin Booker Kisses Kendall Jenner Courtside in Rare PDA Moment
Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels 'Personally Attacked' by Devin Booker
Kylie Jenner Jokes About Her 'Pregnancy Brain' While Out With Kendall
Related Gallery