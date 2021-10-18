Kylie Jenner Jokes About Her 'Pregnancy Brain' While Out With Sister Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner is feeling a little scatterbrained! The 24-year-old makeup mogul joked about her "pregnancy brain" while on a Starbucks run with her older sister, Kendall Jenner, on Sunday.
After filming her growing baby bump in the car wearing a black spandex look, Kylie then panned the camera to her supermodel sibling.
"My sister came to get me, to come with me to get Starbucks," she said, prompting Kendall, 25, to laugh and ask, "Are you OK?"
"No! I have pregnancy brain, I can't get it together," Kylie replied. "But she came with me to get Starbucks."
She then showed off her pink iced drink.
Kylie is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The couple already share 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Last month, a source told ET that the couple are preparing their daughter to be a big sister.
"Travis and Kylie are trying to include Stormi bit by bit and doing things like involving her in what the nursery will look like," the source said at the time. "They are making sure she knows how loved she is and preparing her to be a big sister by keeping her very engaged."
After Kendall and Kylie's Starbucks run, the sisters then attended a celebration of their oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, engagement to Travis Barker. Kylie showed off a rose-covered dinner menu on her Instagram Stories following the proposal, as well as Kourtney's giant diamond ring.
