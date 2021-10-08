Looks like Kylie Jenner is taking style notes from her big sister, Kim Kardashian West. On Thursday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul -- who's currently pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child together -- Instagrammed pictures of herself in a skintight, all-red outfit reminiscent of Kim's much talked-about Met Gala look in September.

Kylie was clearly feeling confident in the photos, showing off her baby bump. The bold look consisted of a bodysuit, coat, gloves and heels all in matching bright red.

"❤️‍🔥," she captioned the post.

Fans will remember Kim's similar dramatic monochromatic look at the Met Gala, though the mother of four sported all black. Kim wore a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, completed with jersey boots, Pantaleggings, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her entire face, except for her ponytail which stuck out from the back.

"What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" Kim shared on Instagram of the polarizing Balenciaga outfit, which she explained fit the night's theme of "American Independence."



A source told ET that Kanye West influenced Kim's 2021 Met Gala look and that it was intended as a new subculture and fashion statement -- no logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her.

"It was him who introduced Kim to Demna [Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source said. "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Is Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare for 'SNL' Hosting Debut (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Baby Line Is Here -- Shop the First Collection!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump as She Answers '73 Questions'

Kylie Jenner Rubs Her Bare Baby Bump in Cute Video

Related Gallery