Kim Kardashian West is explaining her polarizing Met Gala look. Kim took to Instagram Tuesday to explain the Balenciaga fit and share some BTS photos from the night in her all-black ensemble.

"What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!," Kim said of the outfit, which she explained fit the night's theme of "American Independence." Kim wore a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, completed with jersey boots, Pantaleggings, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her entire face, except for her ponytail which stuck out from the back.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In the photos shared to Instagram, Kim showed off some red-carpet pics, her getting-ready process and a few snaps alongside Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, who accompanied Kim at the event.

The look echoed the form-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit she wore while supporting estranged husband, Kanye West, at the second listening event for his new album, Donda. A source told ET, "Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet. It was him who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."

According to the source, Kim's look is intended as a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her.

"Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art," the source added. "It’s the ultimate confidence."

Both looks gave off quasi-bondage vibes, however her outfit for the listening party had zippers over the eyes and mouth, while there were no discernible features visible in her outfit at Monday's Met Gala.

For last night's after-party, Kim channeled Batwoman in black leggings which covered her shoes and a long sleeve dress over top with another lengthy train. But instead of covering up her face with a full mask as she did on the Met Gala carpet, the mother of four rocked large, flared-out sunglasses and a significantly shorter ponytail.

Backgrid

In August, Kim credited Kanye with boosting her confidence during a candid chat with Kristen Bell for Bell's We Are Supported By podcast.

"I used to care about the likeability," she said, referring to how she was portrayed in Keeping Up the Kardashians. "I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment."

She continued, "As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you're living it for you." That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

Check out the video below to hear more.

