Kim Kardashian Channels Batwoman With Her Met Gala After-Party Look

While her Met Gala look got some Harry Potter dementor comparisons, Kim Kardashian West's after-party getup was totally Batwoman!

The 40-year-old reality star stepped out in a second all-black look on Monday night after the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the second ensemble, Kim wore black leggings which covered her shoes and a long sleeve dress over top with another lengthy train. But instead of covering up her face with a full mask as she did on the Met Gala carpet, the mother of four rocked large, flared-out sunglasses and a significantly shorter ponytail.

Kim donned the fully covered Balenciaga looks at both events, leaning into the style inspired by her estranged husband, Kanye West. In addition to walking the red carpet with him, she also posed with Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, at the after-party, posting a photo in mid-laugh.

A source previously told ET, "Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet. It was him who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."

