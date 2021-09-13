Kim Kardashian Hits 2021 Met Gala in All-Black, Face-Covering Bodysuit
The Kardashian-Jenner family hit the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala ready to make a statement! And they did just that.
Kim Kardashian West turned up rocking a head-to-toe black bodysuit that covered her face, with only her long black hair, in a ponytail, visible.
The 40-year-old beauty mogul looked striking and mysterious as she walked the Met steps in black heels, trailing a black cape from her skin-tight ensemble.
The look echoed the form-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit she wore while supporting estranged husband Kanye West at the second listening event for his new album, Donda. Both looked gave off quasi-bondage vibes, however her outfit for the listening party had zippers over the eyes and mouth.
Kendall Jenner followed her sister on the carpet, and looked striking in a curve-hugging semi-sheer dress dripping in gemstone adornment.
Kris Jenner also turned up to the big night with boyfriend Corey Gamble on her arm, and the pair looked stunning on their high-profile date night.
Kris rocked items from Tom Ford, McQueen, and Tommy Hilfiger, but her wrecking-ball-inspired Judith Lieber bag truly stole the spotlight.
The first family of reality TV have been staples at the annual fashion event in New York City since 2013, and since there was no Met Gala in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kar-Jenners had to make up for lost time.
While Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris are no strangers to red carpets, they've been open about how the Met Gala is one event that really gets their jitters going.
In August 2019, Kim opened up about the anxiety she gets surrounding the event during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I don't know why I have such anxiety for the Met. I feel this sense of pressure, responsibility,” she shared, later telling her glam squad, "This is probably as nerve-racking as my wedding. I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met, maybe even more so, just because there’s pictures from every single angle."
For more on the Kardashian and Jenner's Met Gala looks over the years, watch the video below.
For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
