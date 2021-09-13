Olivia Rodrigo Makes Met Gala Debut In Black Bodysuit After Big Night at MTV VMAs
Welcome to the Met Ball, Olivia Rodrigo! The "Drivers License" singer made her Met Gala debut on Monday.
Rodrigo arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a bodysuit by Saint Laurent. As the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told Vogue, she wanted to go with a punk vibe to honor her love of American punk music.
It's been a big week for Rodrigo, who won big at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday. Before the show even started, she took home her first Moonperson for Best Push Performance for her hit, "Drivers License."
"It’s so heavy," the singer said as she was handed the award on the red carpet. "I have no upper body strength." Rodrigo dedicated the award to her fans saying, "I couldn’t be more grateful. All of this is because of you guys."
She also won Best New Artist, telling the crowd, "I just feel so grateful that I get to write music and make stuff that I love and call it my job, so thank you guys again for letting me do that."
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
