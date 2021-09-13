Maluma on Giving 'Vampire Cowboy Vibes' at 2021 Met Gala (Exclusive)
Maluma made an impression at the 2021 Met Gala -- and had the best date to accompany him.
The Colombian singer chatted with ET's Rachel Smith while on the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, where he described his Versace look as "vampire cowboy."
"Tonight I feel like a vampire cowboy," the "Felices Los Cuatro" crooner said, before showing off his bedazzled glove that included the name of his last album, Papi Juancho.
He was then joined by Donatella Versace herself, who told ET, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world tonight" to have dressed Maluma. She also described her inspiration for the look, saying, "The theme was America... I need a strong man... an American cowboy. Who better than Maluma?"
Maluma, who is currently on tour, took a break to attend the annual gala. He looked sharp in the red look that included a jacket with fringes and matching cowboy boots.
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
