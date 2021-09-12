Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on 'Crazy' Year While Accepting Best New Artist at 2021 MTV VMAs
Olivia Rodrigo was crowned the Best New Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. After going up against 24kGoldn, Giveon, The Kid Laroi, Polo G and Saweetie, Rodrigo took home one of the show's top honors Sunday night. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fellow nominees for inspiring her.
"This is so crazy," Rodrigo gushed. "Well, thank you to the fans again and everyone who has supported me, this is just so awesome. I want to thank Laroi also, who inspires me every day to be a better artist. I love him so much. I just feel so grateful that I get to write music and make stuff that I love and call it my job, so thank you guys again for letting me do that."
It was a big night for the 18-year-old singer, who won an award before the show even started. Rodrigo took home her very first Moonperson for Best Push Performance for her hit, "Drivers License." "It’s so heavy," the singer said as she was handed the award on the red carpet. "I have no upper body strength." Rodrigo dedicated the award to her fans saying, "I couldn’t be more grateful. All of this is because of you guys."
Shortly after rocking out on the VMAs stage to her hit, "Good 4 U," Rodrigo was awarded with one of the night's biggest honors, "Song of the Year" for the now infamous track, "Driver's License." The singer again thanked the fans, calling this past year "the most magical year of my life."
Rodrigo was also nominated in two other categories, including Artist of the Year and Pop Video of the Year.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, air live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
