Kim Petras knows how to make an entrance! The German singer-songwriter arrived in style to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night alongside Paris Hilton, who drove the pair up to the red carpet in a baby pink convertible.
Petras wore a black, latex head-to-toe bodysuit and paired it with a beautifully embroidered mini-dress that featured a floral scene intertwined with crosses and gold and pearl detailing. She finished off her look with a white slingback heel equally embroidered to match her show-stopping dress.
The 29-year-old singer told ET that her bodysuit was worn in juxtaposition to the church scene displayed on her dress.
"I love Richard Quinn and I love the sex with the cross, I feel like it makes a statement," Petras explained. "I feel like a lot of stuff has been happening to sex workers and people being taken off platforms and stuff. It's unnecessary."
She continued, "Yeah that's kind of the thing, the religious stuff and then the freaky stuff."
Hilton kept her look equally short and sweet, going for a silver, sparkling long-sleeved mini-dress, which she accessorized with matching silver heels.
It's no surprise that these two showed up to Sunday night's award show together, Hilton and Petras have worked on music together with the reality TV mogul even appearing in Petras' "Malibu" and "I Don't Want It All" music videos. Petras even covered Hilton's hit, "Stars Are Blind."
The pair are both big supporters of Britney Spears. When asked what she thought about Spears getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Petras said she was "so happy" for the superstar.
"That makes me so happy, I just want her to be so so happy," she shared. "I feel like everything that has been happening to her has been awful to see and I just want to see her happy. I'm such a huge fan. I think she's so talented. Such a superstar. She deserves to be happy, so it's great."
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, air live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
