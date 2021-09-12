Camila Cabello made a show-stopping appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The "Don't Go Yet" singer stunned in a pink-and-red strapless, floor-length Alexis Mabille gown with an oversized bow accentuating her waist.



Cabello's jet black hair was slicked back in a tight ponytail, with matching eyeshadow and earrings for an extra pop of pink.

Though Cabello walked the red carpet solo, her boyfriend Shawn Mendes wasn't too far behind as he had his own fashion moment in a dapper all-white suit, perfect for the summer, and black dress shoes to top off his outfit. Mendes rocked the Judy Turner Liza tank in white ribbed knit silk.

Both 24-year-old Cabello and 23-year-old Mendes are performing solo at this year's VMAs after they made their fans go wild when they performed their hit song, "Senorita," together at the 2019 VMAs. Cabello is performing her song, "Don't Go Yet," while Mendes will debut an all-new performance of his latest hit single, "Summer of Love," at this year's show.

Earlier this month, Mendes and Cabello turned heads when he supported her at the Miami premiere of her film, Cinderella. Mendes wore a sheer black shirt while Cabello stunned in a voluminous Christian Siriano ruffle skirt, which she paired with a cropped T-shirt. Ahead of the premiere, Cabello talked to ET about Mendes supporting her.

"He's my guy," she said of her beau. "I love that guy."

"He's the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other," she also shared.

The MTV Video Music Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Camila Cabello Praises Shawn Mendes' 'Awesome' Support for 'Cinderella' (Exclusive)



