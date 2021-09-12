Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Their PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are bringing their signature PDA to the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs! The steamy couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.
The reality star looked chic in an off-the-shoulder long sleeved leather mini dress with lace-up detailing, while Travis showed off his tattoos by going sans shirt on the carpet. Instead, he paired a spiked black jacket with matching black pants and cool shades.
The two couldn't keep their hands off each other on the red carpet, and got a kick out of touching tongues while they posed for photos.
Kourtney is supporting Travis as he performs "Papercuts" at the annual awards show with collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. The performance will be the world premiere of the new single.
It's been a whirlwind romance for the couple, who have been longtime friends but were first romantically linked in January.
Last month, Kourtney convinced Travis to fly on an airplane for the first time since his 2008 crash. They have since been to Mexico, Italy, and France.
“It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” Travis said of Kourtney in a recent Nylon magazine profile. “She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, aired live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
