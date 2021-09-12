Justin Bieber is back on the VMAs stage! The 27-year-old singer performed at MTV's Video Music Awards for the first time in six years on Sunday, from New York's Barclays Center.

Bieber sang "Stay" with The Kid LAROI and "Ghost" for his highly anticipated performance, which was preceded by his moving rendition of "What Do You Mean?" at the 2015 ceremony.

The pop star wowed audiences with a complex light display -- but kept himself covered in a black hoodie.

Bieber's wife, Hailey, was caught in the crowd cheering on her hubby.

Bieber's night at the VMAs isn't just about his performance, rather, the singer leads the nominations at this year's ceremony. He's up for seven trophies this year, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Best Pop.

While accepting his award for Artist of the Year, Bieber gave a sweet shout out to his wife.

"As we know, there's too much going on in the world as we speak. I know you guys have probably heard it a lot, but we are in unprecedented times right now with this COVID thing that's happening, you know. It's not the COVID thing, but it's a big deal," he said. "I just want to say music is such an amazing opportunity and an amazing outlet to be able to reach people and to be able to bring us all together. That's why we are here right now. Right? We are all here together. You know, we've got a lot more in common then we don't, and I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces. And you know, I really do believe the best is yet to come, so I want to say thank you, guys, so much."

"I look over here and I see my beautiful wife, and I just want to say I love you so much," he continued. "Travis Scott, man, you inspire me so much. Thank you for being you. Conor [McGregor], we are going to get them next time, my boy. Let's go. Thank you, guys."

