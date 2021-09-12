Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 MTV VMAs
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a bang on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The stars came out in droves for the annual awards show, which featured highly anticipated performances from Justin Bieber and host Doja Cat.
VMAs fashion tends to be eccentric and bold and this year's selection didn't disappoint. Never one to play it safe on the red carpet, host Doja Cat arrived in a corset top with purple draping. Sky-high red platform pumps completed her look.
Lopez surprised fans inside the arena at the start of the show, working it in a David Koma look.
Shawn Mendes was also one of the first to walk the carpet -- and he did so in style. The 23-year-old singer opted for an all-white ensemble.
Though Mendes and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, walked the carpet separately, they made one fashionable pair. Cabello brought some color to the awards show in a stunning Alexis Mabille gown. "Love this lewk!" she wrote on Instagram.
Cabello was also a fan of Lil Nas X's look at the awards show. The 22-year-old artist posed in a lilac off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a dramatic train.
Anitta opted for black and white in a curve hugging Miss Sohee gown.
And Olivia Rodrigo was a breath of fresh air in a pretty pink dress.
Billy Porter once again brought his fashion A-game in a shimmering suit.
See more best dressed stars below.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, air live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
