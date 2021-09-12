Kacey Musgraves' first performance at the VMAs couldn't have gone better! The 33-year-old singer took the stage during Sunday's MTV's Video Music Awards at New York's Barclays Center, and wowed the crowd with the world premiere performance of her song, "Star-Crossed."

The track is the debut single off of Musgraves' new album of the same name, which was released just days ahead of her VMAs performance.

Wearing a flowing white dress, Musgraves expertly sang the emotional track, which many consider it to be about her 2020 divorce from Ruston Kelly.

The songstress started the powerful track walking through rows of candles and neon lights depicting red hearts stabbed with blue daggers. As the song built to its climax, a flaming heart erupted in pyrotechnic glory behind her, giving the heart-break song an extra punch.

Prior to her first-ever VMAs performance, Musgraves teamed up with MTV to debut the music video for "justified," the second song that was released off of star-crossed. Additionally, the accompanying film to Musgraves' fourth album is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group!" Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS, previously said in a press release. "From what will be an unforgettable first-time VMAs performance to orchestrating a cross-brand premiere of her new single tied to her highly-anticipated star-crossed album and film, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ this September, we’re excited to be part of her next chapter as both an artist and creative."

Watch the video below for more on Musgraves.

Kacey Musgraves Says She 'Could've Coasted' in Her Marriage for Years Had the Pandemic Not Happened



