Fashion’s biggest night has Kim Kardashian West extra stressed.

In a new clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of four is feeling the pressure as she gets ready to represent Thierry Mugler at the Met Gala.

“I don't know why I have such anxiety for the Met. I feel this sense of pressure, responsibility,” Kim explains in an aside interview.

The former Vogue cover girl takes her fashion duties seriously, telling her glam team, “This is probably as nerve-racking as my wedding. I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met, maybe even more so, just because there’s pictures from every single angle.”

Despite the anxiety, Kim is honored to be wearing Mugler’s fashions.

“It’s such a full-circle dream come true,” she says. “But it’s a huge responsibility because he, I’m sure, after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new and I just want it to be perfect.”

Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

