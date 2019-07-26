Kim Kardashian Visits the White House With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian West is back at the White House!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Though she's visited President Donald Trump at the White House before, Kim had a special guest with her this time around -- her 6-year-old daughter, North. Also tagging along was Kim's grandmother, MJ Campbell, who turned 85 on Friday. The group was seen departing from their visit via a private jet.

Kim certainly dressed for the occasion, sporting a shiny, skin-tight, gold top, which she paired with a tan suit and matching booties.

While it's unclear what prompted this visit to the White House, TMZ reported that Kim met with President Trump about prison reform during her trip.

Another possible explanation for Kim's visit is the matter of A$AP Rocky's incarceration in Sweden, over which she and her husband, Kanye West, have lobbied President Trump to intervene. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old rapper was officially charged with assault by Swedish prosecutors.

Kim even tweeted about the White House's potential involvement in A$AP Rocky's case earlier this month, writing, "Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

Kim, an aspiring lawyer, has been busy in D.C. over the last two days, even visiting the D.C. Jail to speak to the Georgetown Prison Scholars Program. The visit was likely in conjunction with her upcoming Oxygen documentary, Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.

Following her visit to the jail, Kim took to Twitter to praise the program, writing, "Everyone needs to know about this program. It's changing lives! Every prison needs this!"

Everyone needs to know about this program. It’s changing lives! Every prison needs this! https://t.co/mcBzGxWtbK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2019

