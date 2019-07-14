Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Saint Cradling His Baby Brother Psalm

Simply too cute for words!



On Sunday morning, Kim Kardashian West ensured that all her over 140 million followers ended their weekend on a high note -- by posting a truly adorable photo her 3-year-old son, Saint, cradling her 2-month-old son, Psalm.



"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," she captioned the precious image, which showcases Saint’s head of curls and his moon-and-stars pajamas. Beside him, Psalm appears tranquil while dressed in white.



This new touching image arrives less than a week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared another image of her fourth child.

"I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her little bundle of joy lying down. In the pic, Psalm looks at his mother while clad in gray sweats from head to toe.



Kardashian -- who also shares 6-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old daughter Chicago with husband Kanye West -- first introduced Psalm to her followers with a sweet pic of him sleeping just a month after he was born in May. Since, fans have gotten only a handful more images of the family's newest addition.

"The inspiration [for his name] was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," the baby's grandmother, Kris Jenner, told ET in late May. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect ... He's just adorable!"



See more on the Kardashians below.

GET MORE BREAKING CELEB NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Rocks Skintight Leather Look for Night Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shares New Smiling Pic of Baby Psalm

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors That She Had Her Ribs Removed to Fit Into Met Gala Dress

Related Gallery