Kim Kardashian West is responding to rumors that she got her ribs removed just for a look.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the reality star sets the record straight, explaining how she actually pulled off the extremely body-hugging, wet-effect Thierry Mugler minidress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Kim tells the outlet that the now-iconic dress was made of silicone with a Mister Pearl corset underneath, one so tight that she had to take breathing lessons in order to rock it ahead of fashion's biggest night.

"I have never felt pain like that in my life," Kim admitted. "I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach."

As for those "she had her ribs removed" theories online? Kim says they're simply not true.

"I don’t even know if that’s possible," she added.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Constantly at the center of the spotlight, Kim frequently finds herself reacting to online trolls. Most recently, the mother of four was accused of cultural appropriation for naming her new shapewear line "Kimono." Following all the negativity, Kim has since decided to rename it.

"You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper," Kim explains. "I'm the first person to say, 'OK, of course.' I can't believe we didn't think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in."

"I do love Japan," she continues. "My husband [Kanye West] was in Japan when all of this was happening. It's a place that we love and go to. I have such respect."

Although the new official name of the shapewear line has yet to be announced, Kim says she and her team are "figuring it all out now" and are tossing around the idea of calling it "Solutionwear."

"I do realize, though, that there might be more eyes on me and my brand, and so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard," she says. "Do I feel held to a higher standard? I'll take responsibility for that and do the right thing."

Hear more on Kim's latest fashion venture in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Admits She Should've 'Thought a Little Bit Deeper' When Naming Shapewear Line Kimono

Kim Kardashian Will Rename Shapewear Line After Backlash

Kim Kardashian Defends Trademarking 'Kimono' After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Related Gallery