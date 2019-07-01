Kim Kardashian Will Rename Shapewear Line After Backlash

Kim Kardashian West is making a change.

On Monday, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to announce that she'd be changing the name of her shapewear line, Kimono.

Kardashian West, who previously defended her company's name, was accused of cultural appropriation after reportedly filing to trademark the term -- which is the name for a traditional Japanese robe -- in a specific font.

"Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life," she wrote. "What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public."

"I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," Kardashian West continued in a second tweet. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," she concluded in a third and final tweet. "I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

Kardashian West's initial name choice inspired the hashtag #KimOhNo on Twitter, with users writing to the KKW Beauty founder to tell her that their culture is not her "plaything" or "brand generator." Others opted to share photos of themselves in traditional kimonos as a way of explaining the garment's significance to Japanese culture.

In a statement to The New York Times following the backlash, Kardashian West said she actually named her company Kimono as a nod to the traditional Japanese garment.

"I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment," the statement read. "I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment."

"Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment," the statement continued. "My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I'm incredibly proud of what's to come."

