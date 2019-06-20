Kim Kardashian Graces the Cover of 'Vogue Japan' -- See the Pics!

Kim Kardashian West takes Vogue Japan!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graces not one, not two, but three different covers of the magazine's August issue. Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate in a slideshow featuring the stunning covers.

"3 VOGUE JAPAN COVERS!!! This was an absolute dream come true for me! Styled by the legendary @anna_dello_russo and shot by @luigiandiango Make Up @makeupbymario Hair @chrisappleton1 @voguejapan @kkwbeauty," she captioned the post.

Celeb friends like Jen Atkin, Malika Haqq, Jonathan Cheban and more quickly took to the comments to gush over the images, which couldn't be more different. See them below:

The mom of four shared additional photos from her spread on Twitter.

VOGUE JAPAN pic.twitter.com/plqxcZioyB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2019

VOGUE JAPAN pic.twitter.com/7sNQX7bRLg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2019

VOGUE JAPAN pic.twitter.com/eNwGxqjoK8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2019

Kardashian's Vogue Japan covers come just a few months after she earned her first solo cover of American Vogue. Inside the magazine, she revealed for the first time that she was studying to become a lawyer.

"I had to think long and hard about this," she said about her surprising new venture, before sharing the moment she wanted to become a lawyer.

"The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more. I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," she explained.

See more on Kardashian in the video below.

