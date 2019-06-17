Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Psalm -- Pic!

Kim Kardashian West found a way to help her legion of fans start their week off right -- with a precious new photo of her newborn son, Psalm.

On Monday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a touching new black-and white image of herself holding her fourth child as her 3-year-old son, Saint, carefully holds his younger sibling's head.

"My boys 🖤🖤," the media mogul captioned the sweet moment with her youngsters.

This is only the second time that Kim has shared a photo of her fourth child's face on social media. On June 10, she posted the first pic of her little bundle of joy, who arrived via surrogate in early May, fast asleep in a carrier.

This post comes just one day after Father's Day, when the 38-year-old reality star took the time to honor her hubby, Kanye West.

She shared two images of her, West and their two oldest kids, son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 6, all walking in from the beach together. In the second image, the rapper is holding Saint's hand while his arm is wrapped around North.

"Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!" she wrote to her husband. She also shared a throwback photo of her and her late father, Robert Kardashian, during her teen years.

"Miss you so much! You would be so proud of The Robert G Kardashian Esophageal Center at @ucla," she captioned it. "I have seen how so far in such a short period of time that we have helped so many and i am grateful to all of the amazing staff and doctors!"

Robert Kardashian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003. He died just two months later at age 59.

Although Kim and Kanye appear to be enjoying the quiet family life, all hell is breaking loose on the upcoming episode of KUWTK in which the fateful moment when Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, discovers that her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, made out with family friend Jordyn Woods.

In the promo for the upcoming two-part season finale, fans get a peek at how the moment, the second cheating scandal for this couple, unfolded within the family.

"We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is," Kris Jenner tells Kim at one point, to which she shoots back, "Tristan admitted it!"



Soon after the promo aired following Sunday night's episode, Khloe wrote to a fan: "Well needless to say I won't be live chatting next week. Sorry guys."

See more Kardashian updates down below.

GET MORE BREAKING CELEB NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Natti Natasha's Sweet Father's Day Message to Rob: 'Who Is This Girl?'

Khloe Kardashian Finds Out About Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson in New 'KUWTK' Teaser -- Watch!

Inside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Epic Candy Land-Themed Birthday Bash for North and Penelope

Related Gallery