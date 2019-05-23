Psalm West's Birth Certificate Reveals New Details About His Delivery

Psalm West's birth certificate as been revealed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child together earlier this month, and according to his official birth certificate obtained by ET, he was delivered Dr. Paul Crane. The doctor has delivered almost every Kardashian-Jenner baby, including Kim and Kanye's three older children.

Psalm arrived via surrogate at 7:02 p.m. on May 9 at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The surrogate was a different woman than the one who carried and delivered Chicago last year.

Kim also filed a trademark protection under Psalm's name on Thursday, according to multiple reports, which covers everything from skin care to clothing and more. Kim and Kanye have filed trademark protections for each of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and now Psalm.

The newborn's grandmother, Kris Jenner, couldn't help but gush about the newest member of the family while speaking with ET on Wednesday.

"The inspiration [for his name] was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," she shared. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect."

As for what the cutest thing baby Psalm has done so far, Jenner said, "I don't know, he's just adorable!"

