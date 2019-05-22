Kris Jenner is spilling details on what inspired Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's new baby's name.

ET caught up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch at the Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Benefit honoring Tommy Hilfiger on Wednesday, where she gushed about her "adorable" new grandchild.

Last week, Kim shared the first photo of her newborn son and revealed his name: Psalm West.

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Jenner revealed to ET. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect."

As for what the cutest thing baby Psalm has done so far, Jenner said "I don't know, he's just adorable!"

Jenner's outing comes a day after the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Kylie Jenner's new skincare line, Kylie Skin.

"It was a very exciting party because it was something that Kylie has been passionate about," Jenner told ET about her daughter's celebration. "One of her dreams in her life was to be able to do a skincare line and so we launched this morning and it was a huge success. So I’m really proud of her."

As for how difficult it is to get the whole family together, Jenner explained that "when one of us does something this special, it’s just not even a [question]. We’re there." "We show up for each other because that’s what we do," she added. "I was so proud of all my girls for just being there for their sister and celebrating. It was a lot of fun."

Jenner, meanwhile, also touched on how important it was for her to attend the Fresh Air Find's event to support her good friend Tommy Hilfiger.

"Our dear friend Tommy Hilfiger, we're here because he's being honored tonight with the Fresh Air Fund and Camp Tommy. We're just really proud of him for being involved," Jenner expressed. "It's 20 years and it's really important and I’m really happy to be here to help him celebrate all the kids who benefit from everything year round...So it's really exciting."

"We get so caught up in what we're doing," she continued, before explaining why it's important to give back. "And Tommy is always so generous and gives to so many different organizations, but I think one of the things that’s so near and dear to his heart is the kids and what he is able to bring to the families that are involved with this organization."

For more on Jenner and her family, watch below.

