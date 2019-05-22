Pink is clearly Kylie Jenner's color!

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old reality star threw the launch party for her latest venture, a skincare line aptly named Kylie Skin. The pink-themed party -- where everyone was told to wear the color -- was unsurprisingly a who's who of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner all in attendance. Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott, however, were not at the event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars wowed at the launch, all sporting sexy pink looks. Kim, who just welcomed her fourth child via surrogate, opted for a rose pink, skintight, floor-length dress with a thigh slit. Khloe also went for a skintight style, wearing a pale pink jumpsuit and her long pink hair extensions in a ponytail. As for momager Kris, she too was stunning in a bright pink suit.

Meanwhile, Kourtney opted for a sparkly mini-dress and Caitlyn wore a white dress and coral jacket. The night's honoree, Kylie, stunned most of all, sporting a pale pink, strapless mini-dress that was embellished with jewels and featured cutouts.

Apart from Kylie's family, YouTube stars David Dobrik, Patrick Starrr, Nikita Dragun, Gabriel Zamora and even James Charles were there to celebrate.

The elaborately decorated shindig was done up with a roller skating rink, branded food -- including ramen, ice cream, fries and pizza -- and photo sets including a bathtub and a backdrop for optimal Instagram moments.

While Kylie's party certainly seems like it was a bash for the ages, her skincare line has already received some backlash on social media. Watch the video below to see why some people are questioning her face scrub.

