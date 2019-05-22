James Charles is returning to public life following his recent bitter feud.

On Tuesday, James attended Kylie Jenner's launch party for her skincare line, Kylie Skin. It marks the 19-year-old vlogger's first major public appearance following his viral feud with Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star. The trio was at odds over James' support of Sugar Bear Hair, a company that competes with Tati's own vitamin line, among other things. In the wake of James' drama, Kylie, his known pal, was rumored to have unfollowed him.

It seems any beef with Kylie is a thing of the past, though, as James appeared in the background of one of her Instagram Story posts and was seen laughing at the bar with a group. The event itself was pink-hued, complete with branded food, a bathtub to pose in and a skating rink, so James was perfectly dressed in his pink suit.

The beauty YouTuber also documented his experience on his own account, sharing snaps of him arriving in the car, roller skating and posing for pics inside the lavish affair.

While at the bash, James also posed with fellow YouTubers Nikita Dragun, Patrick Starrr and Gabriel Zamora.

Though James didn't post any pics with Kylie herself, he did share a selfie that he took with Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner.

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with James last year, he gushed about his "amazing" relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, specifically lauded Kris, whom he called "the sweetest" and praised for "single-handedly turn[ing] her family into a billion dollar empire."

"She's a genius, and what, like, anybody seems to think, building a business is probably the best talent that anyone could have and being able to leverage your name for likeness and build a brand around it -- hello, that's so smart and so good," he said in praise of the momager.

As for Kylie, James wasn't shy about his admiration for the fellow young entrepreneur, whom he said was "just so sweet."

"It was just really amazing to see someone else in this space working really hard and just making it at a young age," he told ET of the 21-year-old reality star. "She's just a huge inspiration to me and I definitely had a similar experience to her in that people just love to tear you down and bash you and stuff, but she's a great role model."

James' night out comes after he, Tati and Jeffree decided to call a truce in their tense feud. Watch the video below to see what went down.

