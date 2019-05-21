Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are “bursting with happiness” over the arrival of their fourth child, a source tells ET.

The power couple welcomed a son, Psalm West, via surrogate on May 9. The baby boy joins older siblings, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

“Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm,” the source says. “He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family.”

“Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm,” the source added.

The insider also shared that the couple’s older children have quickly taken to their baby brother.

“The kids instantly fell in love with him,” the source says. “North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother.”

The proud parents shared the first photo of the newborn, as well as his name, in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Beautiful Mother's Day," Kim wrote, along with a a screenshot of a text message from West, which showed a photo of little Psalm sleeping in his crib. "With the arrival of our fourth child / We are blessed beyond measure / We have everything we need."

Kardashian also previously shared that the cutie resembled North. "He's also Chicago’s twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨," she wrote.

See more on the family below.

