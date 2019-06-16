Rob Kardashian and Natti Natasha were getting flirty with each other again on Twitter, and this time, Khloe Kardashian stepped in with a few questions.

It all started when Rob posted a Happy Father's Day tweet to himself holding daughter Dream, which he shares with ex Blac Chyna. "Happy Father’s Day to me," he wrote, to which the Dominican singer responded by praising him as an "excellent father."

"Happy father’s day 💘! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon ☺️!" Natasha wrote before Rob responded with, "Thank uuu see u soon."



Happy father’s day 💘! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon ☺️! https://t.co/kSzdhz7L2o — NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) June 16, 2019

Thank uuu see u soon 😈💙👌 https://t.co/XzwlA0yW5G — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 16, 2019

All of the back and forth, left big sis Khloe with two questions: "Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?," she asked.



Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

Rob followed up with a question of his own, "Do I know you?"

"Don’t make me pop up on your a**," Khloe shot back before eventually telling her brother that she's coming over and she'll see him soon.



Do I know you? https://t.co/OT1OguLX3E — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

Listen just slow yourself down I’m trying to watch the Dodgers game 😈😈 https://t.co/88cpmjYpcb — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

Pop off then ! https://t.co/LX7dQW9Cj0 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

This wasn't the first time that Rob Kardashian and Natti Natasha exchanged a series of flirty tweets online. Earlier this month, the 32-year-old singer uploaded a video for her song “La Mejor Version De Mi" and Rob re-tweeted the clip and wrote, “My favorite song,”



My favorite song 😭 😈 https://t.co/MFwCUkEzAB — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 12, 2019

Rob also liked and retweeted a post of Natti Natasha posing topless in the mirror. “Oh hi,” he wrote, before Natti responded by retweeting a cute video of Rob and Dream, saying “Night, night Daddy” and “I love you” to him.

Princess 🤤👸🏻 God Bless Her🌹 https://t.co/aXkuV3gv9j — NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) June 4, 2019

Blac Chyna recently took to Instagram to slam Rob Kardashian for allegedly trying to block their 2-year-old daughter Dream from appearing on her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna.

"It is very unfortunate that Rob could not have an adult conversation with me, 'the mother of his child,' Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show," Chyna wrote. "Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show."

She went on to point out the hypocrisy of the Kardashian family's alleged "insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family's desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval."

Chyna's post comes after Rob's attorney, Marty Singer, sent a letter obtained by ET, stating that Dream could not appear on Chyna's new show without her father's consent.

